BRATTLEBORO — A man accused of entering a Putney woman’s home on Sun Hill Road at just before 1 a.m. Friday was ordered held on $15,000 bail 12 hours later.
A trooper was dispatched to Putney after the State Police received a call from a woman who said she had locked herself in her bathroom and two men were inside her bedroom, moving things around and arguing.
According to court documents, a Vermont State Trooper arrived at the home to find Michael T. Leroy, 42, listed as homeless, standing in the doorway.
Leroy ran back into the home, states an affidavit presented to the court, before exiting the back door and getting into a vehicle on the side of the house.
“The defendant was given lawful orders to exit the vehicle which he failed to obey,” wrote Trooper Kali Lindoor. “The defendant then proceeded to drive through the yard of the residence and around two State Police cruisers before exiting the driveway ...”
Lindor attempted to catch up with the vehicle but lost sight of it shortly after leaving the driveway and was unable to locate the vehicle so she returned to the house to assist other arriving troopers.
“At this time we still believed there was one male suspect inside the residence,” wrote Lindor. With the help of other troopers, the residence was cleared; a second suspect was not found. Lindor wrote that person might have ran into the woods behind the house. A K9 was called in from Chester, but it was unable to locate the man.
A short while later, dispatch received a call from another person in Putney who said a car was in her driveway with its lights on.
Troopers located a blue Subaru not far away and attempted a stop, but the driver refused to get out, attempting to drive around a police cruiser, before going back up the driveway.
“The defendant was finally taken into custody behind the residence after a brief struggle,” wrote Lindor.
In Leroy’s vehicle troopers found beer cans scattered around.
Leroy was charged with burglary into an occupied dwelling and driving under the influence, refusal.
On Friday afternoon, Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney Steven Brown asked for $25,000 bail, noting Leroy has criminal records in Connecticut, Florida and New York, as well as New Hampshire, from which he is out on parole.
His convictions range from sale of hallucinogens, to failure to appear, robbery, resisting arrest and assault, and he has a pending DUI case in New York.
Brown said the state of New Hampshire planned to file a detainer on Lerory, asking Vermont to hold him.
Because of the seriousness of the allegations against Leroy, said Judge John Treadwell, he was going to order Leroy held on bail, but because of his financial situation, imposed the $15,000, the same amount he was held on overnight.