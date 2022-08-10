BRATTLEBORO — Very little information is available at this time, but federal and state law enforcement agents raided Rainbow Therapeutic Spa on Putney Road at just past noon today.
According to a clerk at a nearby business, a number of what appeared to be police in suits arrived at 801 Putney Road before leaving with one woman.
Agents on scene with the Vermont Secretary of State's Office, which regulates massage parlors in Vermont, told the Reformer they couldn't speak on the action.
They said to expect a press release from the Vermont State Police with more information.
Windham County State's Attorney Tracy Shriver said she couldn't speak about the action at this time.