BRATTLEBORO — Lawmakers want to hear from those affected by recent tragedies in the area.
"I think it's really important that we learn about all the aspects of the situations and the systems, and then make sure that any legislation that we make is appropriate and targeted to address the problems and support the people who are doing this work," state Sen. Wendy Harrison, D-Windham, said in an interview Monday.
Legislators are working to find their role in responding to and learning from the events. In a letter to the editor, the Windham County delegation asked for input.
"You might have read about a murder in the news, or you might be returning to the workplace you shared with the victim," they wrote. "You might have heard about yet another overdose death, or you might be one of the families who knows that each harrowing statistic is a real human being. You might be one of the public safety professionals who was on the scene. You might be the EMT who did their best. You might know a family that was affected because your kids go to school together. You might be a family member surviving a tragedy with other family members. You might be the bystander who called for help."
At a vigil for Groundworks Collaborative after the murder of shelter coordinator Leah Rosin-Pritchard by an axe-wielding client at Morningside House on April 3, U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., called for processing grief before seeking fixes to the system.
“Over the next weeks and months, we will sort out what the next steps need to be and what the actions are that we need to take,” she said at the vigil. “But if we rush to those steps without grieving, without sitting in our sorrow, we will make mistakes, because we are not thinking clearly. We are overwhelmed by the depth of the feeling.”
Local legislators agreed with Balint's comments at the vigil, said state Rep. Mollie Burke, D-Windham.
"We need time to sit in our grief and get a sense of what next steps should be," Burke said. "As lawmakers, I think that our role can be to get some better provisions to deal with people who have severe mental health problems and may cause the kind of tragedy that happened at Groundworks, whether that could have been avoided if we had a better system in place. But obviously, Groundworks was not an adequate place for that person to be. But where else could that person have gone?"
Harrison noted the dedication of social service providers who give support to people in the most challenging circumstances. She described being in awe of the way they have cared for one another in the wake of the tragedy at Morningside House. Her husband, former Brattleboro Town Manager Peter Elwell, had been named interim deputy director at Groundworks just weeks before the incident.
SYSTEMS ARE STRESSED
Harrison said she's convinced the mental health system isn't "working for the folks who need services, and it's not working for the general community."
A new bill passed by the Senate intends to help protect health care workers from assaults, and other legislation aims to support and strengthen mental health facilities and processes.
Lawmakers don't want to craft policy based on a single incident, Harrison said, but she's aware of others that "cry out for better mental health systems." She serves on the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs, and Senate Committee on Institutions.
Housing is why Groundworks is in business, and it is stressed, Harrison said, "because we don't have enough housing. We worked on that a lot this session and have some good plans to increase housing at all levels of income, all different types of families, and just get some pressure off Groundworks and other housing providers of last resort."
Harrison called the emergency housing program expanded at motels around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic "complicated" and "a very good idea at a time of emergency." However, she said the state is currently paying about $5,000 per room each month.
"I wish that program had been modified in the meantime to have a more reasonable cost," she said. "I'd rather spend that money on permanent housing. I do know that the state agencies are already working to help vulnerable individuals who are in the motel program find housing. Of course, I'm concerned some will not be served by that. We need to keep a very good eye on it."
Harrison said the program would have cost about $50 million to extend, and that was a middle-of-the-road estimate.
Rates of homelessness in Vermont have increased by 150 percent since 2020, according to a recent newsletter from Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.
"The failure to create long-term affordable housing has led to our short term houselessness crisis," he wrote.
FUNDING THE FIXES
A bill passed by the Senate and incorporated in its budget provides $109 million for affordable housing development, with $10 million of that designated for emergency shelter and permanent homes for Vermonters experiencing homelessness. Also in that bigger figure is $10 million for the Vermont Housing Improvement Program, which provides loans and grants of as much as $50,000 for private landlords to update rental units and bring them to code.
Emergency housing funding was increased in the Budget Adjustment Act earlier this year by $18.3 million, Harrison said. She noted the proposed budget adds $3.8 million to the $12.9 million in existing funding for shelter capacity, an almost doubling of family supportive housing from $1.6 million to $2.9 million, and an increase to the Housing Opportunity Program of $2.5 million, for a total of $4.5 million this year.
Separate from these programs, the Senate has funded $4 million for manufactured home communities. That means as much as $20,000 per community.
"Our committee thought it was important to increase support to manufactured homes, which are often not funded to the extent of other types of housing," Harrison said. "We hope to learn more about the needs of mobile home communities in a work study this summer."
Harrison said a $1 million grant to the Vermont Housing Finance Agency would fund its first-generation homeowner program. Changes have been made after feedback since its first year in existence.
The budget also includes a statement to support the work of the Governor’s Council on Housing and Homelessness, focusing on strategies for affordability and solving homelessness, and the establishment of a Community Violence Prevention Program administered by the Vermont Department of Health to work to "implement [an] innovative, evidence-based and evidence-informed program addressing causes of youth and community violence.”
Harrison noted all of the items in the Senate-approved budget are going to a conference committee with the House to determine the budget that the Legislature will present to the governor.
State Rep. Tristan Roberts, D-Windham, of the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions, said Brattleboro has experienced "several horrific homicides recently."
"Statewide there have been many concerning homicides and crimes and fatalities in the last 12 months and longer," he said. Such incidents are "very much on our minds."
Vermont's mental health system is "really under-resourced right now," Roberts said. "We're way over our capacity in terms of offering mental health services to people when they need it and reaching them at a time where they might be receptive to basic treatment. "
Some of the crimes making headlines seem to involve people who are acting impulsively or in states of severe mental health crises, Roberts said. He noted symptoms can escalate to a point where there's no choice but to take the person into custody.
"Many beds in our correctional facilities are filled by people who have severe mental illness and have also committed a violent crime," he said.
He pointed to a bill to build a forensic psychiatric facility for incarcerated people in need of evaluation.
"This would be a secure facility," he said. "This is just one piece of the puzzle. We don't have a facility like that right now."
Burke had set up Zoom calls with a Brattleboro neighborhood affected by a man experiencing mental illness who was breaking into vehicles and homes.
"There was really no way to deal with him, because he was incompetent to stand trial," she said, supporting the bill for the new facility. "We'll see about that. That would be a big step."
Roberts said the House proposed funding to continue design, planning and construction to replace a women's correctional facility in Chittenden County. The idea is to design the facility with evidence-based and trauma-informed principles.
"At correctional facilities," Roberts said, "we need an environment that rehabilitates folks."
Roberts emphasized the need to continue looking at improving the system to help people in crisis, prevent them from committing crimes and healing communities as much as possible.
Burke expects lawmakers to be engaged in ongoing conversations about mental health and criminal justice. She said they'll be working with Health Care & Rehabilitation Services and other agencies in confronting issues.
"There are no really great answers, but we know the deficiencies in our mental health system," Burke said. "This has really brought it to the ground floor."