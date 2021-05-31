DOVER — A lawsuit against North Branch Fire District was dismissed after the plaintiff started to see progress on issues driving him to court in the first place.
Steve Montello, plaintiff turned chairman of the sewer district’s Prudential Committee after a May 4 election, filed a motion to dismiss in Windham Superior Court, Civil Division granted by Judge Katherine Hayes on May 17.
“The whole point of this was to fill all the seats at the North Branch sewer district,” Montello said. “We got three seats elected to North Branch at the annual meeting.”
The other part — having elections for two seats Montello and others felt were improperly appointed — is on the way. Montello successfully petitioned to have a special meeting for June 28 by getting signatures from 48 voters of the district.
Committee members Dan Facilla and Tom Ferrazza “can certainly run but the voters will decide on who the two members are,” Montello said. His complaint, filed by James Valente of Costello, Valente & Gentry, says the two committee members should have been appointed by the Select Board rather than the committee.
They resigned in February then reappointed themselves to longer terms, Montello said. The complaint says seats can only be appointed until the next available meeting, whether that is a special meeting or the annual one.
The upcoming special meeting is designed to put the two seats up for vote by the electorate.
“In order to accelerate that process,” Montello said, “I felt it was in the best interest to drop the lawsuit and let the voters decide who those two people are.”
His hope is to improve the district with his experience and the committee’s newcomers. He said he wants the district to be more transparent, organized and efficient, and reduce rates for users.
“I’ve run multi-million dollar corporations before,” he said. “These guys didn’t have that skillset.”
Montello said he “definitely” believes rates can be reduced and a more equitable process can be developed.
“It’s not about second home owners versus locals; everyone should be treated exactly the same,” he said. “It has to be more clear as to what the policies are and the backup information on how they’re determined, and open forums and open comment. They did that all in a bubble.”
Contrary to what some people may believe, Montello said the district is not running out of capacity. He also said rates went from $7 to $40 a gallon, deterring developers from continuing or starting projects.
The only way to improve rates, he said, is to add people to the system or bring down expenses.
“We’re hoping to embrace the local community, get public comment and develop some new models that are going to allow the costs to come down and for development to start again,” he said.
With 128 voters participating in the last election, Montello called it the largest turnout in North Branch’s history. A vote on a $4.7 million bond for upgrades at the facility in 2017 passed 33-31.
Montello is president of Stamford Real Estate, which he said manages 600 condos in Dover and 5,000 in Connecticut. He said the company is North Branch’s largest single user.
Montello is on the Dover Development Review Board and previously served on a board of representatives in Connecticut. He also is a certified water operator, a position he said has some parallels to sewer.
“So as everyone says, I’m the right guy for this job,” he said. “And hopefully in the next few years, we can set it right and have some other people take over.”
His term is for two years.