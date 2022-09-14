BRATTLEBORO — As the Windham Southeast School District conducts an investigation into sexual abuse, the possibility of two lawsuits came up.
"We have received letters from two attorneys requesting we preserve documentation in anticipation of lawsuits," Vice Chairperson David Schoales said in an email response to the Reformer. "That is all we are at liberty to share."
At a board meeting Tuesday, the potential suits were mentioned when discussing the need to protect the district's liability insurance.
If the district is sued as a result of the investigation, Schoales said, insurance companies will handle the cases, and if the board jeopardizes those cases, "they can cancel our insurance."
"We don't want to have to lay people off or cut programs to pay for the sins of the past," Schoales said. "So we have to be very careful about what we say and don't say."
Schoales recounted how an article in the Commons was published last August with details of grooming and abuse by a retired Brattleboro Union High School teacher, and then a letter signed by 167 community members called for a response.
So far, the district hired a neutral party to conduct an investigation, attorney Aimee Goddard of Buehler & Annis of Brattleboro. The district also hired an independent party, Dr. Chris Overtree, to conduct a school climate survey that will cover topics such as safety. Results from both projects will be made public, Schoales said.
The community also called for the district to have a phone number or way to make reports for the investigation. Schoales said the investigator will respond to messages left at 802-451-0905 or report@wsesd.info within 24 hours. More information is available at southernvermontlaw.com/wsesd.
Making data related to the investigation available, as community members have requested, is not advised by Goddard.
"We still are consistently told that we should say nothing until those reports are finished," Schoales said.
Another response urged by the community has school administrators connecting with organizations, such as the Women's Freedom Center, to offer additional support.
Superintendent Mark Speno described how this year, school leaders are taking a more formalized approach to training and community outreach. He said they want to conduct consistent training on grooming and are holding open house events.
Benjamin Berg, youth member of the School Board, said he has heard from a few of his peers about how students are worried about retaliation if they report inappropriate behavior. He indicated he could help organize conversations in more intimate settings.
"Student voices are super important," Speno said, adding that comfortable settings would lead to better outcomes.
Mindy Haskins Rogers, BUHS alumna and author of the Commons article, suggested expanding ways that reports can be made, such as via text messages, that can be left in anonymity.
"My impression is kids don't make phone calls very often and that takes a certain amount of courage, and they might be afraid of their voice being identified or something," she said. "I hope there can be some creative thinking."
Cyrus Smith, a junior at BUHS and member of the Student Advisory Committee, recommended sending information to all the students at the school via their school email addresses, as information about upcoming events and other important matters are regularly sent this way.
Since a news release went out in newspapers late last month, Schoales said the board has not discussed whether it should be sent out to the whole school community.
"It's a consideration," Schoales said. "It's been a year, but at the same time, we've done a lot of things. "We've made a lot of progress."
Lisa Ford of Guilford, chairwoman of the BUHS Leadership Council, questioned how the decision to end the investigation would be made. Schoales declined to speculate, saying the board has asked Goddard "to follow the information, where it leads."
"We have asked her to protect the privacy, the anonymity of the reporters," Schoales said. "That's pretty much the guidance that we have given here."
In an email response to the Reformer about potential criminal charges, State's Attorney Tracy Shriver said she has not had any contact with Goddard.