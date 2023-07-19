Local leaders and those from more northern areas of the state are exploring ways to enhance climate resilience in the wake of major flooding last week.
“It’s like a statewide trauma,” said State Rep. Conor Casey, D-Washington-4, of Montpelier. “We all know someone who’s suffering right now.”
Montpelier “looks like a bloody warzone,” Casey said Tuesday afternoon at a virtual meeting organized by Brattleboro resident and Action Corps Director Isaac Evans-Frantz.
“It always feels like the lowest income houses are hit the hardest,” Casey said.
Casey recounted how communities went from disbelief to anguish to “what do we do now? mode.”
“But it brings out the best in people,” he said. “I think neighbors come out, communities come out and help each other out.”
His hope is that the community spirit endures. He counted about 2,000 people who signed up to volunteer to help in Montpelier.
“Barre has definitely been very hard hit,” said Jake Hemmerick, mayor of Barre City. “Perhaps one of the most hardest hit in this one.”
Hemmerick said Barre is “still in response mode” as downtown apartments were without power for seven days, homes were evacuated and cellars were full of water. He anticipates a lot of reflecting on what’s working and what can be done to bounce back from such incidents. He used the phrase “building back better,” in reference to infrastructure, government, greenways, buildings and lots.
“To the leaders on this call, I hope you go into the next legislative round with this in mind,” he said.
State Sen. Nader Hashim, D-Windham County, of Dummerston, sees his role as learning about what resiliency efforts have worked around the state and which ones haven’t. He said he wants to help ensure efforts aren’t being duplicated locally and that climate resiliency is a priority.
State Rep. Tanya Vyhovsky, P/D-Chittenden-Central District, of Essex, worries about people who can’t afford needed repairs or to front the money before reimbursements come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. She said she also wants to think about rebuilding sustainably, as such weather events are bound to happen again.
“Our attorney general,” she said, “is suing some of the largest oil companies for their knowing dishonesty and their contribution to what we’re talking about.”
Vyhovsky also wants to revisit the subject of emergency response discussed in a bill from last legislative session. She said the need to get people food and help in emergencies should be prioritized.
Sen. Wendy Harrison, D-Windham County, of Brattleboro said these storms are going to happen more frequently and she’d like to look at ways to support more projects to restore floodplains. She pointed to the flood restoration project at Melrose Terrace after Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, which forced people from their homes and into new residences through the local housing authority but proved to limit the impact of flooding in that section of West Brattleboro.
“Engineers are working there now,” she said. “We should have some determination of its benefit but it certainly was a huge benefit. In the meantime, the town has started working with the Vermont River Conservancy on a second floodplain closer to the downtown. That one is in the process of being acquired by the town.”
Harrison said she’s “really proud” of the town for taking the initiative.
“It wasn’t required,” she said.
Hayley Kolding, a conservation manager at the Vermont River Conservancy, encouraged people to reach out to her group to learn how about how floodplain processes can provide more safety and protect the ecology.
Earl Aguila, a student at South Burlington High School who runs the Vermont based youth climate organization Sunrise Chapter, said his group is trying to figure out how to get help from the national Sunrise organization.
“I’m really glad that a lot our elected officials talked about how a lot of different groups and people are really hard hit,” he said. “I’m really glad people care about this.”