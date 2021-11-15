If the comments of lawmakers and local officials are any barometer, it’s going to be difficult to imagine the United States Senate without Patrick J. Leahy as a member.
U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, whom many believe is a prohibitive favorite to succeed Leahy in the Senate, called the occasion “a historic and bittersweet day.”
“Like so many Vermonters, I appreciate the incredible service that Patrick J. Leahy and Marcelle Leahy have given all of us in Vermont for so long, but it is hard to imagine the United States Senate without Patrick Leahy,” Welch said in a prepared statement. “No one has served Vermont so faithfully, so constantly, so honestly, and so fiercely.”
“Patrick’s life as our longest-serving senator has been dedicated to serving Vermont, always putting Vermonters and their values and aspirations first,” Welch said. “While Patrick has been a giant in the U.S. Senate, consulted by presidents and world leaders, he is always happiest on his farm in Middlesex and being with his fellow Vermonters. He never left his roots in Montpelier or the values of his parents, who instilled decency, honesty, and service.”
State Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, one of the longest-serving lawmakers in southern Vermont, said Leahy was always there when the state and the region needed him, from insisting upon the small-state minimum for COVID relief to helping the Putnam Block project succeed.
“He’s been such a voice for Vermont,” Sears said. “A lot of people don’t realize what he’s been able to accomplish in terms of not only getting money for Vermont.
“He’s a real Vermonter. He really cares about the people of Vermont ... he understands all corners of the state,” Sears said.
In Bennington County, town managers Stuart Hurd of Bennington and John O’Keefe of Manchester said Leahy’s seniority and experience helped towns secure needed resources.
Hurd said he truly admires Leahy as “a Vermonter first and foremost.”
“For as many years he’s spent in Washington, he’s never lost touch with who he is. He’s been in positions of true power, but it’s never gone to his head,” Hurd said. “His strength of purpose and resolve are qualities we need more now than ever. The world and this country are in a very delicate state right now. The Senator will be missed.”
The small state minimum for COVID relief Leahy won for Vermont “had a real direct impact on local communities,” O’Keefe added. “A lot of that comes from the clout that he has as the longest serving member of the Senate, and longtime chair of the Judiciary Committee. Tenure is something that is very hard to replace, obviously, and tenure means even more in the upper house.”
POLITICAL DOMINOES
Were Welch to move up from the House, where he has served eight two-year terms, there’s already speculation surrounding three likely Democratic primary challengers: Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale of Burlington, State Senate President Becca Balint of Brattleboro, and Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray of Burlington.
Balint was watching Leahy’s announcement being live-streamed as her phone was “blowing up” with comments from her friends and colleagues in Vermont political circles.
“I was so stunned … I did not believe that was the decision he was going to make,” Balint said. “He was such a champion for so long it’s hard to imagine the U.S. Senate without Patrick Leahy.”
She declined to talk about what it might mean for her political future, saying Monday belonged to the Leahy family. “There’s going to be plenty of time in the days, weeks and months ahead to talk about what comes next,” she said.
Balint said Leahy has been “incredibly proud to be our voice in Washington for so long because he believes in the way democracy demonstrates itself in Vermont. It’s a testament to who we each are as active, engaged citizens.”
Balint also issued a prepared statement hailing Leahy’s service, particularly on the Senate Judiciary Committee in evaluating federal judges and Supreme Court justices.
“[Leahy] once said, ‘We need to consider nominations as thoroughly and carefully as the American people deserve. No one is entitled to a free pass to a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.’ I always felt safer knowing that Pat Leahy was in the room,” Balint said. “He would ask the right questions and hold nominees accountable for past words and deeds. He knew the judicial system was the keystone for protecting marginalized communities, LGBTQ+ Americans and working families.”
“Vermonters are losing a longtime champion, and Americans are losing a senior statesman, a man with the wisdom, intelligence, and experience to know when to fight and when to compromise in service of building a stronger nation,” she said.
Ram Hinsdale, issuing a prepared statement from Berlin, Germany, where she is taking part in a legislative policy exchange program, called Leahy “a titan of the Vermont and American political landscape” who championed values including voting rights, the needs of small businesses and rural communities, and action on climate change.
“As we stare down the tumultuous road ahead, Vermont will need leaders who we can trust to authentically represent and fight for our needs at every level of government and carry on his legacy,” Hinsdale Ram said.
“Senator, it’s our turn to say that Vermont is deeply proud of you and Marcelle for representing us so well for so long. Thank you … for showing us how to serve selflessly and with honor, representing Vermont’s values in Washington and beyond,” Ram Hinsdale said. “Stepping aside to let the next generation step up is yet another act of visionary leadership. We will not let you down.”
She later called the Banner from Germany and said it was surreal to be following the news from home while standing at the foot of the Berlin Wall — which came down 15 years after Leahy took office.
“It’s not too soon to recognize Vermonters are excited to have that conversation,” Ram Hinsdale said of the possibility of running for Congress. “For me, today is about Senator Leahy and Marcelle.”
Gray, who interned for Leahy in 2005, hailed Leahy, his wife and Congressional staff for “[serving] tirelessly with an increasingly rare humility, compassion and, commitment to service, good government and meeting human needs.”
“Over the last five decades, when at times our nation’s moral compass has wavered, Senator Leahy has remained steady, standing by Vermont’s values and working to ensure our nation respects and protects those values,” Gray said. “From human rights and civil liberties to international engagement and humanitarian relief, Senator Leahy has served as Vermont and our nation’s north star. “
“Senator Leahy’s public service remains an inspiration to me, to generations of Vermonters, millions of Americans, and to countless people around the world whose lives are better for his service.”
While no potential candidates formally declared their intentions Monday, Progressive state Rep. Tanya Vyhovsky of Essex came closest to doing so in a prepared statement, with Leahy’s Senate seat in mind.
“I want to thank Senator Leahy for his half-century of service to Vermonters. I want to acknowledge in particular his work to ban landmines with Vermonter Nobel Peace Prize winner Jody Williams, an urgent issue that must continue to be made a priority by whomever succeeds him,” said Vyhovsky, one of seven Progressives in the House.
“I believe Senator Leahy understands that the time is now for a new generation of leaders to step up, which is why I am exploring a campaign for the US Senate on a people powered, democratic socialist platform.”