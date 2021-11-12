BRATTLEBORO — “Be the woman that will straighten another woman’s crown,” said Police Chief Norma Hardy as she wrapped her speech on Thursday night.
Hardy, leader of the Brattleboro department, was the keynote speaker at the fourth annual Remarkable Women Awards, where three local women received recognition for their contributions in the categories of nonprofit, entrepreneurial and business leadership. The event is sponsored in part by the Reformer.
Christine Hart, who led the Brattleboro Housing Agency — now Partnerships — for 24 years, took home the nonprofit leader award. She was quick to share the credit.
“I’m really proud of the people who have worked with me through the years, who’ve served on state boards and worked all over Vermont,” Hart said.
But she is especially proud of one achievement: When Tropical Storm Irene destroyed public housing, she and her team promised a new shelter.
“And we did it. It took us 10 years, but we did it. The last building just went up in October. That is an amazing accomplishment, and it’s not me. I played a role, but the whole state of Vermont — it’s a tremendous story for the whole state, one that they should be proud of,” she said.
Kathryn Kneable and Laurie Garland were also finalists in the nonprofit category.
Danielle LaCroix won top spot in the entrepreneurial leadership section. She owns Green Mountain Gardening, a lawn design and maintenance company.
“It’s humbling; I’m so excited. As a new business owner, it feels wonderful to be recognized for my efforts,” she said. Green Mountain Gardening has been open for two years. “It’s great because I have a 7-year-old son and it’s just so empowering to have that for him — to be that example, that Mom can go out and do this, and during a really hard time.”
Jamison, her son, was in attendance on Thursday.
The win felt especially big to Lacroix, who is a newly single mom. She began her business during the pandemic, and went from “changing oil” to owning her own business.
“I love transforming yards. I love designing yards, and I thought, what can I do that I love and make it a job?” she said.
Lissa Weinmann and Eleni Maksakuli were the other nominees in the entrepreneurial leadership category. Before the event began, Maksakuli expressed gratitude just to be on the roster. “I didn’t even know I was in the finals. I’m excited,” she said.
Tara Cheney won the Business Leader Award for her role as co-owner of Vermont Road Works, a paving and construction company.
“I want to thank women who support women,” she said in her acceptance speech. “I’m honored to be considered and humbled to be included with all of the nominees here tonight.”
Jerelyn Wilson and Kalea Shippee were finalists in this category. And like Maksakuli, Wilson was gracious.
“It’s great to live in a small town where people want to acknowledge what women are doing and really hold it up,” she said.
The winners and speaker agreed: Leadership can be hard, especially for women.
“It hasn’t been easy,” Cheney said. “People still call up and ask to speak to my husband, or ask to speak to the person who’s ordering tools. They still call it my husband’s business.”
It’s actually hers. She owns 51 percent of the business, making the company a woman-owned enterprise and disadvantaged business enterprise.
Hart, 68, expressed something similar. “I started with the town in 1979 and I was the first woman assistant town manager and town planner, and it really caused a lot of stir,” she shared in her acceptance speech.
Chief Hardy spoke about a superior at a previous job who questioned women’s place in the force. She changed his mind when she responded to a call in Newark, N.J.
She described chasing a man. “I caught him by myself, handcuffed him and had him in custody before all of the other men got there.” Her superior would later proudly tell this story to a crowd.
Hardy expanded on the challenges she faced. She served 26 years at Port Authority, she explained. During the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, she had seven kids in custody. They’d fought on the train and they were in the building when the bomb went off.
“I was afraid. I had just got the job, I had just graduated police academy, and now I had all these people telling me to help them,” she explained.
She ushered the children and others to safety and was awarded a Medal of Valor for her actions that day.
“I always tell women, when you go through these times that you feel put-upon, or you’re feeling like you want to give up — I didn’t give up that day,” she said. “When you feel like you can’t go on, I’m here to tell you that you can.”
She encouraged others to offer help as they push through. “When you’re trying to bring yourself up, remember to bring someone else up with you,” Hardy said.
The advice was likely hard-won.
“We’re in 2021 and I’m the first Black woman to be a chief in the entire state,” she said, and the crowd applauded.
To decide this year’s remarkable women, the Reformer accepted community nominations, took the top three in each category and passed them to a panel of judges.
A group of five judges — Lisa DiBernardo, mortgage loan officer and branch manager with First Choice Mortgage Services; Kristen Ziter Taylor, president of Brattleboro Area Realty; Tami Purcell, broker and owner of Berkley Veller Greenwood Country Realtors; and Alaina Danner, C&S Wholesale Grocers; and Joslin Roderick, founder of World Coffee — selected the winners. The first four companies sponsored the event.
“I’m so honored that I was selected to be a judge,” DiBernardo said. “I’m involved in my community, and it’s important to me.”
She said that she took her role “very seriously.”
Everyone in attendance seemed glad to participate — from publisher to caterers.
“Any time the Reformer can spotlight remarkable things that women are doing throughout our community, it’s a privilege and honor to do so,” explained Jordan Brechenser, publisher for Vermont News & Media, the Reformer's parent company.
“We’re happy to be here,” said Jessica Galdamez, who runs B and J Caterers with her husband, Billy.
Their spread included fresh bruschetta, antipasto skewers, Swedish meatballs and homemade Tex-Mex egg rolls.
A guitar duo comprised of Reformer reporter Chris Mays and Gregory Burnell played live instrumentals. The two alternately call the group Burnell-Mays or the Demo Cats.
Tara Cheney summed up the Remarkable women event: “I’m proud of all of you, and I’m proud of myself.”