Leah Rosin-Pritchard was a chef before she was a social worker for homeless people. Right out of high school she worked on small cruise ships on the Hudson River, learning to bake, and eventually developed her own business of delicious and healthy treats, Leah’s Recipe.
Her signature dessert was a vegan ‘cheese’cake, said Mary Weaver, the owner of Newport Eats in Middletown, R.I., who was Rosin-Pritchard’s friend and boss from 2016-2020.
Rosin-Pritchard created a delicious non-dairy cheesecake, “a ‘raw lemon cashew cheesecake with an almond-date crust, with raspberries on top. There was no cheese in it. It was delicious, and healthy,” said Weaver.
Rosin-Pritchard turned from baking to social work in 2020. She grew up and went to school in Rhode Island and lived there until 2020. Then, armed with her new master’s degree in social work with a certificate in disaster and collective trauma, she moved to Vermont and started working for Groundworks Collaborative, a Brattleboro social service agency that helps the homeless and those at risk. She was murdered there Monday morning, and one of her clients is charged with her death.
It was a heart-breaking end to the life of a woman described with superlatives: kind, compassionate, non-judgmental, dedicated, irreplaceable.
Weaver said she baked the Leah cheesecake in her memory Wednesday with her students.
“The kids in the class said, ‘I don’t like cheesecake,’ but they loved Leah’s cheesecake,” she said.
The two women met at a small business development class at Brown University, and Rosin-Pritchard later taught and worked at Weaver’s cooking school.
“When you met Leah, you knew she was a member of your tribe,” said Weaver, who said her death on Monday at Morningside Shelter in Brattleboro had shocked her to her core.
“She was quite a bit younger than I am, but we clicked,” said Weaver. “She was very smart, very articulate, we lost one of the good ones,” she said in an interview Friday.
“Leah had a work ethic that was sterling,” Weaver continued. “She was very present, she did the very best she could. She was even keeled. She was not a scattered person. She was the person to talk the person off the bridge,” she said.
“She was very, very special,” Weaver said, noting Rosin-Pritchard did a lot of baking for her family, and was devoted to her parents and partner.
Weaver said Rosin-Pritchard hadn’t gone to college after high school like many of her friends, but after her career as a chef and baker on the small cruise ships, and developing her own baking company, Leah’s Recipe, she decided to finally go to Rhode Island College and study psychology. Then after graduation, she decided to go to Tulane University in New Orleans and get her master’s degree in social work.
While in graduate school, she interned at Amos House, a similar organization for the homeless and those in need in Providence, R.I. Weaver said she loved working there, and it set her on her career path.
Jessica Salter, a spokeswoman for Amos House said Rosin-Pritchard was loved for her work there.
“Leah was wonderful and everyone who worked with her adored her,” said Salter.
Eileen Hayes, the president and chief executive of Amos House, also remembered her former intern in a statement.
“Leah was an amazing person and we are devastated to hear of her death. While at Amos House as an MSW intern, she showed so much compassion and empathy for those we serve. We will remember her as the smart, loving, and hardworking member of our team that she was. This is a terrible loss for all those who were fortunate enough to know Leah, and our thoughts are with her loved ones during this time.”
When Rosin-Pritchard and her partner Alex Margolies moved to Vermont they bought a house in Westminster West, a couple of miles north of the tiny village, and settled into life and work.
Rev. Susie Webster-Toleno, the minister of the Congregational Church of Westminster West, said she had not met Rosin-Pritchard, but she said her death had shocked the close-knit Westminster West community.
People are too upset to talk about her, the minister said.
“What a horror,” she said in an email. “For the congregation and community, I think stunned and rocked covers it. It’s just unimaginable, you know?”
Rosin-Pritchard had thrived at Groundworks Collaborative, and was promoted to coordinator at Morningside House shelter, where families with children and individuals in crisis have a home.
Groundworks, too, in a statement issued after her death, praised her for her dedication, selflessness and work.
Rosin-Pritchard was murdered in a brutal confrontation with one of her clients, who was arrested shortly thereafter and is now being held without bail, charged with first degree murder. A psychiatric exam was ordered to determine Zaaina Asra Zakirreh Mahvish-Jammeh’s competency to stand trial.
Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy Kelly Shriver said Friday she was in the custody of the Vermont Department of Mental Health.
The facts of Rosin-Pritchard’s death have shocked the community, and a silent candlelight vigil was slated to be held Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Morningside Commons, near the shelter were she worked and died.
Organizer Sally Fegley, who manages Morningside Commons, a condominium complex next to the homeless shelter, said the Brattleboro community was reeling from Rosin-Pritchard’s death and its senselessness.
She said the vigil was a “very spur of the moment thing,” and was designed to give people a sense of solace and community.
“People feel just horrible,” she said, noting that Morningside Shelter residents and staff had been invited, as had Groundworks staff.
“No one is going to speak,” she said. It will be very informal, she said.
Weaver said she plans on a small fundraising cooking class in May in memory of her friend.
“We’ll make her recipe, and donate the money to a local mental health program,” she said.