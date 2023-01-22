The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center on Sunday.
1 of 63
People grab food that was donated by Shin La, Cai’s Dim Sum Catering, and other dishes made by locals as part of a potluck during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Rob Cartelli, of Newfane, enjoys some food with his son, Cooper, 10, during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Robin Nilson, of Guilford, works on a good luck drawing with his children, Bay, 7, and Olive, 5, during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Children dance to a traditional dance during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Lifei Osborne leads a group of children in a traditional dance during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Lifei Osborne leads a group of children in a traditional dance during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Lifei Osborne leads a group of children in a traditional dance during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Cai Xi leads a group of people doing t’ai chi during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
A group of people carry a Vietnamese dragon through the streets of Brattleboro during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
A group of people carry a Vietnamese dragon through the streets of Brattleboro during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
A group of people carry a Vietnamese dragon through the streets of Brattleboro during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
A group of people carry a Vietnamese dragon through the streets of Brattleboro during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
People grab food that was donated by Shin La, Cai’s Dim Sum Catering, and other dishes made by locals as part of a potluck during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Rob Cartelli, of Newfane, enjoys some food with his son, Cooper, 10, during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Robin Nilson, of Guilford, works on a good luck drawing with his children, Bay, 7, and Olive, 5, during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Children dance to a traditional dance during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Lifei Osborne leads a group of children in a traditional dance during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Lifei Osborne leads a group of children in a traditional dance during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Lifei Osborne leads a group of children in a traditional dance during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Cai Xi leads a group of people doing t’ai chi during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder — Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People dance during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A group of people carry a Vietnamese dragon through the streets of Brattleboro during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A group of people carry a Vietnamese dragon through the streets of Brattleboro during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A group of people carry a Vietnamese dragon through the streets of Brattleboro during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Asian Cultural Center of Vermont celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in the annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A group of people carry a Vietnamese dragon through the streets of Brattleboro during the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont’s annual Lunar New Year Festival at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center in Brattleboro on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.