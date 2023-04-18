CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — With temperatures approaching 90 degrees, four blue-hatted firefighting students with hoes and rakes tried to stay ahead of a fire in a field near Chesterfield Elementary School.
“They are the future of the fire service,” said Chesterfield Fire Chief Rick Cooper, who was on hand with several local volunteer firefighters and fire trucks to support the students from the Cheshire Career Center in Keene.
The four students, juniors and seniors, are all interested in firefighting, either as volunteers in their hometown or as professionals.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields. Purchase local photos online.
Joseph Sarcione, the burn master for a wildfire training, tests the weather at the Chesterfield School as part of the Basic Forest Fire Training for students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Joseph Sarcione, the burn master for a wildfire training, does a test of the burning conditions at the Chesterfield School as part of Basic Forest Fire Training for students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Chris Birnie, a senior at Keene, N.H., High School, and a student in the Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class, works on a fire line that will help prevent a wildfire from spreading as part of Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Chesterfield, N.H., Fire Chief Rick Cooper hands out radios to people before the start of a wildfire training with students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class as part of Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Members of the Chesterfield, N.H., Fire Department fill up water sacks before the start of a wildfire training with students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class create a fire line to prevent the spread of a wildfire as part of Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class create a fire line to prevent the spread of a wildfire as part of Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class create a fire line to prevent the spread of a wildfire as part of Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class create a fire line to prevent the spread of a wildfire as part of Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class create a fire line to prevent the spread of a wildfire as part of Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class use tools to help smother a fire after it scorched the earth as part of Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Joseph Sarcione, the burn master for a wildfire training, tests the weather at the Chesterfield School as part of the Basic Forest Fire Training for students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Joseph Sarcione, the burn master for a wildfire training, does a test of the burning conditions at the Chesterfield School as part of Basic Forest Fire Training for students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Chris Birnie, a senior at Keene, N.H., High School, and a student in the Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class, works on a fire line that will help prevent a wildfire from spreading as part of Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Chesterfield, N.H., Fire Chief Rick Cooper hands out radios to people before the start of a wildfire training with students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class as part of Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Chesterfield, N.H., Fire Department fill up water sacks before the start of a wildfire training with students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class create a fire line to prevent the spread of a wildfire as part of Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class create a fire line to prevent the spread of a wildfire as part of Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class create a fire line to prevent the spread of a wildfire as part of Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class create a fire line to prevent the spread of a wildfire as part of Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class create a fire line to prevent the spread of a wildfire as part of Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class use tools to help smother a fire after it scorched the earth as part of Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Keene, N.H., High School’s Cheshire Career Center Fire Science Class had a controlled wildfire at the Chesterfield School as part of the students’ Basic Forest Fire Training on Friday, April 14, 2023. Chesterfield Fire Department helped with the prescribed burn of the field behind the school. These carefully-managed burns are said to help recycle nutrients, reduce invasive, and maintain field habitat for wildlife. Fields and grasslands are one of the rarest habitats in New Hampshire and are prioritized by the state for protection and management in order to remain as fields.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
“It’s hard work, but it’s fun. And hot,” said Cody Hatt, a junior from Swanzey, during a break in training on April 14. “Practice makes perfect.”
Hatt, who is volunteer in his hometown, said if he decides to become a firefighter, he wants to stay local and maybe work in Keene.
“My plan is to go to Southern Maine Community College for the fire science program and hopefully become a full-time firefighter,” said Seamus Howard, of Keene, who’s father served as Keene’s fire chief for eight years.
Aidon Doucet, of Rindge, said it’s awesome to have the experience of working on a real fire while being supported by firefighters from around the region.
“I was thinking about being a volunteer firefighter or going into the military,” he said.
Doucet plans to take the emergency medical services program at Franklin Pierce University following graduation from Conant High School in Jaffrey.
The year-long fire science program through the Cheshire Career Center is presented in collaboration with the N.H. Fire Academy.
Firefighter I certification allows students to join local volunteer fire departments and is one of the certifications necessary for employment for those working toward a firefighting career.
The course covers many different aspects of firefighting, including protective equipment, forcible entry, ladders, search and rescue, ventilation, fire suppression and hazardous materials training.
“Today they’re learning how to deploy hose lines and learning how to do scratch lines,” said David Jones, who assisted career center instructor Graham Gritchell with the hands-on training. “They’re going to learn how to do mop up, both wet and dry mop up, and learn safety procedures.”
“They’ve been working on their Firefighter One certification throughout the year,” said Gritchell. “Today is specifically for their New Hampshire basic forest fire module.”
Before the end of the school year, the students will also take an EMT course through the career center, he said.
Burning the field is not just about training, said Chesterfield Principal Sharon D’Eon, but also about the school’s curriculum related to the environment.
She said carefully managed burns help recycle nutrients, reduce invasives, and maintain field habitat for wildlife.
“Students in grades K through 8 will all participate in at least one lesson with their classroom teachers to learn about the science behind controlled burns, their value in preventing megafires, and the historical use of controlled burning by Native Americans, including the Abenaki in our area,” states information from the school. “They will then get to observe the changes before and after the burn.”
In 2017, Chesterfield School purchased a 23-acre lot adjacent to its facility and established an Outdoor Education Committee.
Learning about indigenous peoples both past and present, is also part of the curriculum. Seventh and eighth grade Social Studies teacher, Jay VanStechelman, led his seventh graders in the construction of a wigwam at the edge of the field this past fall, trying as much as possible to follow Native building practices.
Rich Holschuh, tribal monitor for the Elnu Abenaki, and Melody Walker Mackin, member of the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs, and member of the Elnu Abenaki Tribe, have also been supporting the Chesterfield School’s study of indigenous peoples of the region.
Holschuh, who was on hand for the burn, said burning fields has a long history with indigenous peoples.
“This is an indigenous land management practice,” he said. “When the first settlers showed up here, the land around the Retreat Meadows in Brattleboro was all cleared already due to the fire practices. It’s important to know this isn’t something new.”