BRATTLEBORO — Whether your child is a beginner in winter sports or just needs a little extra help, the instructors from Mount Snow give their time to help the children hone their skills at the Brattleboro Ski Hill at Living Memorial Park.
For roughly 14 years, instructors from Mount Snow have been helping local children learn how to either ski or snowboard at the local park. Daniel Garcia-Galili, who leads the instructors, said that when it first started it was three free lessons on Thursday. That has been expanded to six lessons total, with the first three still being free.
“It is probably my favorite teaching I do all winter. It’s this like classic New England thing of the little town T-bar,” said Garcia-Galili. “(It’s) kids who are getting on snow for the first time and some of them might never get on snow otherwise. It’s this little town experience that we have here. That is just absolutely fantastic.”
Tom Bauer, an instructor at Mount Snow, talks with Hilary Francis and her 7-year-old son Charlie before the start of classes at the ski hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Richard Bristol, of Dummerston, gets a lift ticket for his son Charlie, at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Mount Snow instructors help area children learn how to either ski or snowboard at the ski hill at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Dwight Southwick, an instructor at Mount Snow, meets some of the students for ski lessons at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Forest Jade, an instructor at Mount Snow, helps a student with snowboarding at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Jill McColgan, the winter sports coordinator for Living Memorial Park Ski and Snow Sports, said the program helps bring the sport of skiing and snowboarding to a level where kids can try it regardless of their situation.
“I think it means a whole world that makes the skiing and snowboarding lessons accessible to our community. For a lot of our community just getting to Mount Snow is a challenge ... because they’re only open during the day,” said McColgan. But at Living Memorial Park, “It’s at hours that parents can get their kids to and it’s affordable.”
The registration for the program always fills up quickly, said McColgan. Registration is open to anyone, regardless of residency. The program has even attracted some people from Northampton, Mass.
“They came last year and then they signed up and they volunteered to help,” said McColgan. “Once people’s kids get on the hill, that kind of becomes a family thing while your child learns to ski and snowboard and the parents come and volunteer at the hill.”
