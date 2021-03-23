BRATTLEBORO — With a portable boiling unit and a ton of community support, students from Oak Grove School learned about the sugaring process.
The Heritage Maple Farm in West Brattleboro made a donation of buckets, lids, and spouts, to the school.
The sap was collected from the local community. There are no sugar maples at the school, but many neighbors shared their trees to be tapped. A few people that were also doing small batch sugaring donated sap.
Tom Yahner, a resource teacher at Oak Grove Elementary School, and his son David Scott built the portable boiling unit. The wood was donated by Dennis Hamilton.
Yahner boiled the sap all day at the school behind a rope line and showed the students how the process works.