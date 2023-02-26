TOWNSHEND — As the Winter Program at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School wrapped up, students had their skills tested in the Vermont EMS Academy’s Intro to Wilderness First Aid & Rescue class.
All Leland & Gray students participate in Winter Activities for 6 weeks. Students can choose activities from ice fishing, skiing or riding at Stratton, bowling, volleyball, ice skating, barn chores at Gerda’s Equine Rescue and more. This was the school’s first year partnering with VEMSA for an intro to wilderness first aid and rescue.
Over the course of the six-week program, students learned how to rope rescue, first aid, search and rescue, and animal first aid, which were all used in a training scenario.
As students filtered into the lecture hall at VEMSA, they were given their roles and went over details about what the training was going to be about. The scenario included a victim that was involved in a plane crash and had to hike about a mile from the crash to get service to call for help.
Armadeus Davidson, instructor at Vermont EMS Academy, said that the students are learning basic life skills, but they are also learning the importance of leadership and "follower-ship" skills.
Students from Leland & Gray Union Middle High School carry a basket down an embankment as they participate in a rescue training for a six-week Intro to Wilderness First Aid & Rescue at Vermont EMS Academy in Townshend on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kyleigh Corriveau and Sierra Chris, students at Leland & Gray Union Middle High School, pull the basket through a field of snow as they look for an individual during a rescue training as part of a six-week Intro to Wilderness First Aid & Rescue at Vermont EMS Academy in Townshend on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Kyleigh Corriveau and Sierra Chris, students at Leland & Gray Union Middle High School, pull the basket through a field of snow as they look for an individual during a rescue training as part of a six-week Intro to Wilderness First Aid & Rescue at Vermont EMS Academy in Townshend on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Kyleigh Corriveau and Sierra Chris, students at Leland & Gray Union Middle High School, administer first aid to a "patient"that was in an airplane crash during a rescue training as part of a six-week Intro to Wilderness First Aid & Rescue at Vermont EMS Academy in Townshend on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Addison Sticklor and Sierra Chris, students at Leland & Gray Union Middle High School, administer first aid to a "patient" that was in an airplane crash during a rescue training as part of a six-week Intro to Wilderness First Aid & Rescue at Vermont EMS Academy in Townshendon Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Kyleigh Corriveau and Sierra Chris, students at Leland & Gray Union Middle High School, administer first aid to a "patient"that was in an airplane crash during a rescue training as part of a six-week Intro to Wilderness First Aid & Rescue at Vermont EMS Academy in Townshend on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Kyleigh Corriveau and Sierra Chris, students at Leland & Gray Union Middle High School, administer first aid to a "patient"that was in an airplane crash during a rescue training as part of a six-week Intro to Wilderness First Aid & Rescue at Vermont EMS Academy in Townshend on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Kyleigh Corriveau, Sierra Chris, and Addison Sticklor, students at Leland & Gray Union Middle High School, help a"patient" get into the basket during a rescue training as part of a six-week Intro to Wilderness First Aid & Rescue at Vermont EMS Academy in Townshend on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Students from Leland & Gray Union Middle High School pull the"patient" through the snow during a rescue training as part of a six-week Intro to Wilderness First Aid & Rescue at Vermont EMS Academy in Townshend on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Chase Thomas, a student at Leland & Gray Union Middle High School, carries Sweet Pea who was involved in the plane crash during a rescue training as part of a six-week Intro to Wilderness First Aid & Rescue at Vermont EMS Academy in Townshend on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Addison Sticklor, Kyleigh Corriveau, Sierra Chris and Icabaud Clarke, students at Leland & Gray Union Middle High School, help pull the "patient"up the embankment during a rescue training as part of a six-week Intro to Wilderness First Aid & Rescue at Vermont EMS Academy in Townshend on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Students from Leland & Gray Union Middle High School carry a basket down an embankment as they participate in a rescue training for a six-week Intro to Wilderness First Aid & Rescue at Vermont EMS Academy in Townshend on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kyleigh Corriveau and Sierra Chris, students at Leland & Gray Union Middle High School, pull the basket through a field of snow as they look for an individual during a rescue training as part of a six-week Intro to Wilderness First Aid & Rescue at Vermont EMS Academy in Townshend on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Kyleigh Corriveau and Sierra Chris, students at Leland & Gray Union Middle High School, pull the basket through a field of snow as they look for an individual during a rescue training as part of a six-week Intro to Wilderness First Aid & Rescue at Vermont EMS Academy in Townshend on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Kyleigh Corriveau and Sierra Chris, students at Leland & Gray Union Middle High School, administer first aid to a "patient"that was in an airplane crash during a rescue training as part of a six-week Intro to Wilderness First Aid & Rescue at Vermont EMS Academy in Townshend on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Addison Sticklor and Sierra Chris, students at Leland & Gray Union Middle High School, administer first aid to a "patient" that was in an airplane crash during a rescue training as part of a six-week Intro to Wilderness First Aid & Rescue at Vermont EMS Academy in Townshendon Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Kyleigh Corriveau and Sierra Chris, students at Leland & Gray Union Middle High School, administer first aid to a "patient"that was in an airplane crash during a rescue training as part of a six-week Intro to Wilderness First Aid & Rescue at Vermont EMS Academy in Townshend on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Kyleigh Corriveau and Sierra Chris, students at Leland & Gray Union Middle High School, administer first aid to a "patient"that was in an airplane crash during a rescue training as part of a six-week Intro to Wilderness First Aid & Rescue at Vermont EMS Academy in Townshend on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Kyleigh Corriveau, Sierra Chris, and Addison Sticklor, students at Leland & Gray Union Middle High School, help a"patient" get into the basket during a rescue training as part of a six-week Intro to Wilderness First Aid & Rescue at Vermont EMS Academy in Townshend on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Students from Leland & Gray Union Middle High School pull the"patient" through the snow during a rescue training as part of a six-week Intro to Wilderness First Aid & Rescue at Vermont EMS Academy in Townshend on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Chase Thomas, a student at Leland & Gray Union Middle High School, carries Sweet Pea who was involved in the plane crash during a rescue training as part of a six-week Intro to Wilderness First Aid & Rescue at Vermont EMS Academy in Townshend on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Addison Sticklor, Kyleigh Corriveau, Sierra Chris and Icabaud Clarke, students at Leland & Gray Union Middle High School, help pull the "patient"up the embankment during a rescue training as part of a six-week Intro to Wilderness First Aid & Rescue at Vermont EMS Academy in Townshend on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
“We have students that are taking on leadership roles like safety officer, incident command, squad leaders and then squad members who are doing the skills will be practicing good follower-ship and good communications,” said Davidson. “Those are huge skills, I think that translate to the real world."
The students voyaged out into the field in smaller groups as they searched for the victim but stayed in communication with each other and the obstacles that were in their way.
Once the victim was located, the team broke up into smaller groups — administering first-aid, building a shelter, and taking care of an animal that was part of the training scenario. They then helped transport the victim back through the field, and the students worked as a team to raise the person up by pulling ropes.
Oliver Anderson, a senior at Leland & Gray who is also a Boy Scout, said the course feels like a refresher for someone who plans to get into the EMS field.
“It's still been incredible experience to learn how they do it,” said Anderson.
Kyleigh Corriveau, a ninth-grader at Leland & Gray, said the past six weeks has been a fun experience.
“It's a lot of fun. I like being outside. I like learning how I can save people in the outdoors if they need anything,” said Corriveau. “I learned how to do harnesses, how to package patients.”
