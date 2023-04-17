“She was a good friend of mine and a neighbor,” said Greg Lesch, director of the Chamber. “And anyone who knew Sarah knew how she was just tenacious and passionate about the causes that she fought for. And she fought very hard for it ... please take a moment here to remember Sarah Edwards this morning.”
The Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce invited people of the community to join in a conversation with members of the Windham County Legislative delegation at Epsilon Spires in Brattleboro on Monday, April 17, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
PHOTOS: Breakfast with Windham County Legislative delegation
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Windham County Senator Nader Hashim (D) talks during the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce’s conversation with members of the Windham County Legislative delegation at Epsilon Spires in Brattleboro on Monday, April 17, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Rep. Emilie Kornheiser (D-Windham 7) talks during the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce’s conversation with members of the Windham County Legislative delegation at Epsilon Spires in Brattleboro on Monday, April 17, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Windham County Senator Wendy Harrison (D) talks during the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce’s conversation with members of the Windham County Legislative delegation at Epsilon Spires in Brattleboro on Monday, April 17, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The purpose of the breakfast was for local legislators to check in with their constituents and talk about legislation of interest to the business community and to the private sector.
“I would not be here without Sarah Edwards,” she said. “She was my mentor, my friend, we carpooled together ... I really miss her.”
Legislators in attendance included Laura Sibilia, I-Windham 2 and vice-chairwoman of the newly formed House Committee on Environment and Energy. She said the Legislature worked very hard with the administration to ensure towns “had the greatest chance possible to seize this moment with the tremendous amount of federal funds in the state.”
Rep. Emily Long, D-Windham 5, majority leader in the House, said its her job to keep legislators focused on their “very important issues” for Vermonters such as housing, child care, and climate.
“This bill has things for renters, it has things for property owners, and it deals with mobile homes for the first time in years,” said Harrison. “So there’s a lot of good stuff in the bill.”
Harrison also said she was “committed to working on Act 250,” Vermont’s environmental regulations that were enacted in 1972.
“One of the issues that comes up, and I’m sure you’ve heard about in particular, are appeals ... to local permits are just as much of a problem for developers as appeals to Act 250. We have to be deliberate.”
Rep. Tristan Toleno, D-Windham 9, said the state could make it easier for out of state college students, who make up 75 percent of UVM’s enrollment, to stay in Vermont after they graduate. He also noted that like everybody, the state can’t get enough workers, with a 12 percent vacancy rate.
Emilie Kornheiser, D-Windham 7, reminded the attendees that Vermont’s legislators are part-timers, most of whom have “other jobs so we can make this one work.”
“I want government to work and work well for all of us here,” she said.
On the Ways and Means Committee, said Kornheiser, it’s important to focus on the “collective good” where “we all come together” to make better the physical and social infrastructure of Vermont, while also working on “restructuring” taxes.
Sara Coffey, D-Windham 1, chairwoman of the House Committee on Transportation, said she wanted to help the state move to “Complete Streets,” a model for planning, designing, building, operating, and maintaining streets that enables safe access for all people who use them.
She also noted a modernization of the Department of Motor Vehicles, with a $26 million IT upgrade, was going to be “really exciting” for Vermonters.
Burke said one of her main topics is cutting carbon emissions from the state’s transportation sector.
“How can we do that and and make better livable communities provide accessible transportation, multimodal transportation?” she said. “I feel like things are coming together in terms of the Agency of Transportation, and federal dollars, and the will of the Legislature.
She was also hopeful that Vermont could electrify its transportation sector, offering incentives to low-to-moderate Vermonters to buy hybrids and electric cars and for businesses seeking to electrify their fleets.
Burke said she she was also excited about a new train station coming to Brattleboro and a new bridge crossing the Connecticut River to Hinsdale, N.H.
Michelle Bos-Lun, D-Windham 3, a member of the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions, said they are looking at the women’s correctional facility in Burlington “and the dire need to replace it with something better” that is more effective “at helping prepare women as they exit incarceration to more successfully reintegrate into the community.”
They will also be working on the state’s capital budget, which includes things like fixing courthouse rooves, clean water projects and parking garages.
Bos-Lun said she plans to also move forward legislation on mental health policies.
“I’m interested in increasing the number of residential support options that are available to people when they’re experiencing types of mental health crisis. We have so many difficult challenges that we’re facing here in Vermont, and I really want to increase access for folks who are struggling with mental health issues ...”
Sen. Nader Hashim, serving his first term as a senator and vice chairman of the Judiciary Committee, also wants to focus on “the intersection of mental health and our criminal justice system.”
He also hopes to keep pushing a “shield bill” that will protect Vermonters who provide access to reproductive health care and gender affirming care to Vermont residents and people who travel here for such services.
Rep. Mike Mrowicki, D-Windham 4, thanked recently retired Sen. Jeanette White for advising him to “stand up to be seen, be clear to be understood, and then sit down quickly because we appreciate it.”
“One of the things that COVID has really laid bare is how our systems are not working, not as connected as we want systems to be,” he said.
Economic growth depends on the workforce being connected to housing and housing connected to childcare, said Mrowicki.
“We are good stewards of the economy, that’s the first thing we need to do to keep the economy going well. But those other things, we have to work together with the private sector as well to make happen, housing, childcare, workforce.”
He also said Vermont can do a better job in reaching out to people of color and in addressing racial disparities.
“And one of the things we want to continue to emphasize is that there are huge economic benefits ... from our climate work,” said Mrowicki, adding “We are not forcing anybody to change. We’re not going to be knocking on people’s doors one night and say, ‘You have to stop heating with oil. But we were going to let them see the economic opportunity that there is in heating differently.”