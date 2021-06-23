DUMMERSTON -- Windham County legislators said Wednesday they are working to convince the Scott administration to reopen the local Department of Motor Vehicles office in Dummerston -- and keep it open.
Rep. Michael Mrowicki, D-Putney, Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, D-Westminster, and Rep. Mollie Burke, P-Brattleboro, said they've received word in Montpelier that about half of the satellite DMV offices will not re-open after the coronavirus pandemic shutdown of government agencies.
Mrowicki is spear-heading the effort to save the Dummerston office, and said he will be writing a letter to Gov. Phil Scott on behalf of the Windham County delegation urging his administration to reconsider.
In addition to Dummerston, offices in White River Junction, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury and Middlebury are under consideration to be closed permanently.
Those offices that would remain open include Springfield, Bennington, South Burlington, Rutland, Newport and Montpelier.
Mrowicki said that while there hasn't been an official word on the Dummerston office, he urges people to write to the governor's office, as well as that of Wanda Minoli, the commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles, to protest such a move.
Minoli was unavailable for comment Wednesday, her office said.
Mrowicki and Bos-Lun said the argument they have heard is that Vermont residents could do much more of their DMV business online, thus making the regional outposts unnecessary.
But that is not true, the legislators said, noting that some DMV business has to be conducted in person and not every person has adequate internet access. "I'm not sure what the rationale is," he said. "It will affect the whole county."
Expecting Windham County residents to drive to Springfield or beyond is not convenient or fair, they said.
Bos-Lun said the argument that much DMV business could be conducted online is "only partially true."
She said that in her own family, two of her three children used the Dummerston office to get their driving license.
And she said in a previous job, she often took Brattleboro people to the Dummerston office to get their identification cards, something that would be much more onerous if they had to go to Springfield, Bennington or Montpelier.
"We need the service. We're not hurting for funding," Mrowicki said. "So many people don't have good access to the internet. People need to talk to people in person."
The Dummerston office is only part-time, said Burke, who serves on the House Transportation Committee. Burke said she will write to Manoli to ask for clarification on the status of the still-closed office.
While the legislature is not in session, there is no discussion of closing any of the five offices during Transportation Committee testimony. The Transportation Committee works closely with the Department of Motor Vehicles on issues.
Bos-Lun said the majority of her constituents use the Dummerston office, rather than drive to Springfield. While Springfield is open more days, it's just a further drive.
Burke said at one point during the legislative session there was talk about improving the Dummerston DMV office because it is small.
"I have not heard anything official," she said, plus, "this is happening off-session."
