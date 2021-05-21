MONTPELIER — The Vermont General Assembly endorsed a compromise $7.3 billion budget for fiscal 2022 on Friday and adjourned its formal business for the year.
The Vermont Senate voted on the spending plan first, approving it by a 30-0 vote. The House followed, approving the budget 148-0.
Lawmakers also set a date for a veto session for June 23, in order to address Scott's veto of S. 107, and again on Oct 19, if needed.
The 2022 session of the biennium is set to begin start Jan. 4.
Friday morning, Senate Appropriations chair and conference committee member Sen. Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia, walked members thought the plan, explaining the significant compromise reached on other post-employment benefits (OPEB) for teachers.
While a great deal of attention has been focused on how the state will afford its unfunded pension liabilities, the state has yet to focus on how post-employment benefits for teachers — most notably, healthcare — will be funded in the future.
"We set aside $13.8 million in reserve, the same way we did $150 million on pension side, to be there for when this issue is addressed," Kitchel told fellow senators.
While future post-employment benefits for teachers will be contained in the education fund, the compromise reached by the House and Senate conferees is designed so that the addition does not affect the education property tax. Current retirees' health benefits are still being paid out of the general fund.
“In the end, we reserved $14 million in the Education Fund until we can get consensus as to how to address the future cost of these health care benefits for when current teachers retire,” Kitchel explained in an email. “Currently there is nothing being systematically set aside to invest and grow over time to pay these future costs that are viewed by rating agencies as unfunded liabilities. With the multiple strong revenues flowing into the Education Fund, there can still be a reduction in the property tax rate and accommodate these pre-payments.”
Pre-funding the teachers' OPEB liability could reduce it by $800 million, Kitchel said. "We felt now was the time to take that action," she said. "This was a totally unaddressed cost ... it is recognizing we created a benefit with an obligation."
The $7.34 billion spending plan spends $1.84 billion in general fund dollars, $1.85 billion from the education fund, $311 million from the transportation fund and $2.3 billion in non-relief federal dollars.
The budget collects ARPA funds into their separate section, and includes the intent to engage Vermonters in how the state should invest the rest of its $1.3 billion share in ARPA money.
Rep. Mary Hooper, D-Washington 4, said those ARPA investments include $150 million in housing, $150 million in broadband, $54.5 million on climate action, $115 for water cleanup projects, $66 million in technology upgrades, and $88 million in funds for the Vermont State Colleges System, including its reinvention plan and increased support for scholarships and job training.
The budget also includes a 3 percent increase in funding for designated agencies addressing social services and mental health. But Rep. Anne B. Donahue, R-Washington 1, warned that the state faces a coming mental health crisis among children affected by the pandemic across several budget areas. She said there are 780 job vacancies in the state's community and health agencies, a shortfall that leads to a lack of services.
"As a result children wait an average of six months to see a counselor to get access to care," Donahue said, adding that some children and their families are practically living in emergency rooms in order to be seen and treated.
The impact of those mental health difficulties will affect housing, schools, and community agencies if not addressed, she said.
"I think it's very important for the full body to be aware of this continued downward spiral and how it's impacting children and budget pressures over the long term," Donahue added.
"George Floyd was murdered. That is not an ideological statement. That is not a political statement. That is a fact," state Sen. Randy Brock, R-Franklin, said. He said Floyd's death "[cemented] in the mind of America the need to change, the need to improve what we do, and the need to make sure what happened to George Floyd does not happen again to any other American regardless of his or her race."
While the vote was unanimous in the Senate, it was not in the House, where several members, including Rep. Arthur Peterson, R-Rutand 2, and Rep Brian Smith, R-Orleans 1, could be seen and heard voting "no" on voice vote.
"George Floyd was a career criminal with a violent past; to honor him in any way is wrong," Peterson said by email. "I would have gladly supported a reworded resolution that honors the day as one of remembrance of this tragic event."