BRATTLEBORO — Gov. Phil Scott's veto of a bill to empower youth with voting power in Brattleboro has been overridden by the Legislature.
H.386 allows 16- to 18-year-olds in Brattleboro to vote in local elections, and serve as members of Representative Town Meeting and the Select Board.
"Brattleboro residents approved Article 2 on March 5 of 219 in a 908-408 vote," Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Windham-2, said from the floor Tuesday. "I vote yes to stand behind the will of Brattleboro voters, and on behalf of young people who deserve an opportunity to engage deeply in the democratic process as they come of age."
Kornheiser told the Reformer the Senate voted 20 to 10 in favor of overriding the veto, and the House of Representatives vote included 110 representatives in favor, 37 who opposed and three who abstained.
"I think this is a great opportunity to empower and instill trust in the youth of Brattleboro," said Eva Gould, who will be a senior at Brattleboro Union High School next year. "Giving opportunities like this for young people to have a say ensures that our town is truly hearing all voices and encourages kids to be involved. I think it also gives adults the opportunity to look at teenagers differently and as more capable."
Gould noted many high school students have "many responsibilities and even manage whole households."
In a letter issued last month, Scott described the language and purpose of H.386 as “almost identical to a bill last year” that he vetoed.
“As I said last year, I believe it is important to encourage young Vermonters to have an interest in issues affecting their schools, their communities, their state and their country,” he wrote. “However, I do not support lowering the voting age in Brattleboro, nor lowering the age to run for Town office and sign contracts on behalf of taxpayers.”
His concerns have related to the inconsistency of Vermont law on “the age of adulthood.” He said the proposed town charter change would “only worsen the problem.”
Scott cited the Legislature’s moves to raise the age of accountability for crime.
“They have argued this approach is justified because these offenders are not mature enough to contemplate the full range of risks and impacts of their actions,” he wrote.
He also cited a bill he signed a month ago raising the age of eligibility to marry to age 18.
“Proponents rightly argued, ‘all young people in Vermont deserve equal opportunities to enjoy their childhood…,’” he wrote. “They also pointed to undo influence by controlling parents.”
The Youth Vote initiative came from Brattleboro Common Sense, an activist group focused on promoting democracy and other progressive issues. BCS petitioned to have the matter come up for a local vote, which passed 908-408 in March 2019 then sent the matter to the Legislature as is needed for a town charter amendment.
Last year, there were not enough votes in the Senate to override the veto. That seemed likely to occur again this year.
The bill originally passed 18-23 in the Senate this year. The House needed 100 votes to override the veto and the Senate needed 20.
To override a veto, a two-thirds majority is needed in each chamber. Sen. Wendy Harrison, D-Windham District, of Brattleboro, previously told the Reformer she would try to change the minds of senators who opposed the bill.
"I am so happy for the town," she said Tuesday. "Persistence paid off and it passed by just one vote. It shows how important each vote can be."
Rep. Mollie Burke, D-Windham-2-2, expressed "many thanks to the Senate for coming through."
"This is an exciting day," she said.
Brattleboro Common Sense is "shouting hallelujah," said its executive director Kurt Daims.
"It's been 10 years," he said, describing "stops and starts" over time. "Brattleboro is the first city in America that gives its young people a voice as voters and as elected officials. This may stem the tide of youth moving out of town."
Daims said he was talking with Addie Lentzner of the Vermont Youth Lobby, and they're thinking about a statewide campaign. BCS plans to advocate for full voting membership for youth on school boards.