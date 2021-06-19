A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: June 19, 2021 @ 1:35 pm
General Assignment Reporter
Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School honors the graduating class of 2021 during the graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Hayden Ward, a graduating senior from Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, shoots some hoops before the start of the graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Dylan Greenwood, a graduating senior from Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, sits on the bench before the start of the graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Members of the senior choir sing the National Anthem during the Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School’s graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Matthew Emerson, a graduating senior from Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, gives the welcome address during the graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Matthew Emerson and Emma Kelly, graduating seniors from Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, gives the student address during the graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Marty Testo delivers the keynote address during the Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School’s graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Members of the graduating class get their diplomas during the Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School’s graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 19, 2021.