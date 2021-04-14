TOWNSHEND — After state guidance on preventing COVID-19 infections was recently updated to allow for 3 feet of spacing between students rather than 6 feet, Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School will expand its in-person instruction after spring break.
“We are planning four days a week after break,” Principal Bob Thibault said at the West River Education District Board meeting held remotely Monday. “This is our fourth reopening of school that we’ve planned for because we planned for live in the fall initially then had to pivot to planning for remote and then we had to plan to bring people back in February then had to plan to bring people back for more days in April.”
The change to remote-only learning in the fall had to do with a decision by the West River Education District Board in August to hold off on bringing students back until air ventilation systems were upgraded to meet industry specifications recommended by the state. On Feb. 18, students returned to the building.
Staff have shown “great flexibility” and a desire to have students in classrooms more often, Thibault said while laying out his plans to have four days of in-person instruction for all students in grades 7-12 weekly starting April 27. Sixth graders are already in the school four days a week.
“We will simultaneously keep the remote academy available and open for the rest of the school year,” Thibault said. “Unlike the elementary schools, we have a different model and we have teachers who are able to just do that work. So it’s really actually pretty challenging to shut that down.”
Wednesdays will continue to be a remote day at L&G. Teachers instructing in the remote academy also teach live classes “so Wednesdays are essential for that program to function,” Thibault told the Reformer. He said Wednesdays are used to support students who cannot come to school due to quarantining, and special education staff works one-on-one with students that day to provide the level of instruction needed for them to be successful.
Last month, Superintendent Bill Anton announced plans for Jamaica Village School, NewBrook Elementary and Townshend Elementary to return to five days of weekly in-person instruction starting April 26. Currently, the West River Education District’s K-5 schools are offering four days of in-person learning each week.
April 26, the Monday after break, will be a remote day at L&G. Thibault said he wanted to give staff a day to prepare their classrooms for double the number of students.
“We had moved a lot of furniture around the building to accommodate lunches, etc., and have to move stuff back into rooms,” he said in an email response to the Reformer.
Abbie Hazelton, a senior at L&G, described being excited to go to four days of in-person instruction after the break.
“I’m also hopeful we’ll be able to have somewhat of a prom, whether or not that’s normal, and also as normal of a graduation as we can make it,” she told the board.
Thibault anticipates guidance from the Vermont Agency of Education on end-of-year events will be released soon.