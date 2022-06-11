Mainly clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: June 11, 2022 @ 7:14 pm
Leland & Gray graduates march into their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11
Leland & Gray Union High School celebrated the 34 students who make up the class of 2022 during their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11.
Senior members of the Leland & Gray chorus (Katelyn Petty, Peter Broussard, Andrew Tolbert & Alexandra Clayton) sing the National Anthem at the start of the 2022 commencement ceremony.
Hannah Landers welcomes the audience to Leland & Gray's commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 11
Keynote speaker, Mary Lindsley, address the class of 2022 at Leland & Gray's commencement Saturday, June 11
Leland & Gray Principal, Bob Thibault pronounces Katelyn Petty valedictorian of the class of 2022
Katelyn Petty, valedictorian of the class of 2022
Leland & Gray Principal, Bob Thibault awards Katelyn Petty valedictorian of her class
Dylan Landers' Mother, Jessica, presents the first annual Forever a Rebel award during Leland & Grays graduation on Saturday.
Jeremy Graves is one of the recipients of the first Forever a Rebel Award given in memory of Dylan Landers
Warren Roberts receives a hug along with one of two Forever a Rebel Awards given in memory of Dylan Landers by Dylan's mom, Jessica
Leland & Gray Union High School celebrated the 34 students who make up the class of 2022 during their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11. (pictures are L&G principal, Bob Thibault, and Hannah Landers)
Leland & Gray Union High School celebrated the 34 students who make up the class of 2022 during their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11. (pictured: Hanna Landers)
Tyler Claussen receives his diploma from his Mom, Tammy during Leland & Gray's commencement ceremony
students receive their diplomas during Leland & Gray's graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11
students get their tassles turned during Leland & Gray's graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11