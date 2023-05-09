TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray Rebel will remain after students researched the team name and mascot for months, however, the door has been left open for some kind of rebranding.
At the West River Education District Board meeting Monday, eighth grade students presented information on the history of the mascot. They said it isn't linked to the Confederacy in the Civil War, as suggested by the Rutland Area National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
"We will continue moving forward with the Leland & Gray Rebel at this time," states in part a motion unanimously approved by the board.
Board member Kate Gehring supported the motion but said she wants to "continue this conversation." Board Chairman Al Claussen said students can figure out how to brand the mascot for current times if they would like.
Part of the presentation discussed the potential for viewing the image of the Rebel as oppressive due to its connection with colonial values. An image of the Rebel was inspired by artwork of Ethan Allen and the Green Mountain Boys in the Revolutionary War.
Student presenters acknowledged much has changed since the name was developed in the late 1950s. Board members expressed interest in Principal Bob Thibault's proposal for students to take on the question of whether the link to colonial values might be deemed offensive as it relates to the treatment of Native Americans in a project-based learning (PBL) class.
"We believe students should feel safe and welcome in our school, and our logo should assist with that," said Josanna Passino, one of the eighth graders who presented information.
School boards statewide have been required to adopt policies prohibiting discriminatory school branding and mascots. The NAACP branch sent a letter to the Vermont Agency of Education expressing concerns about certain school team names including the Rebels at L&G and the Colonels at Brattleboro Union High School.
The term "Rebel," states the letter to the agency, "denotes imagery of what the Native People are often referred to and an image of a confederate soldier rebelling against the north’s perspective to do away with enslaved people. If we are to condemn stereotypes and biases, we must eliminate this way of thinking of America’s past. Black lives matter, we can no longer hold onto these horrific beliefs.”
Retired school librarian Barbara Guerrero gathered research and found that Harry Robinson of the Class of 1959 suggested the name “Rebels” during a student council meeting, according to the presentation. That occurred after a realization that Leland & Gray Seminary had no name for its teams, and the student body later voted on using the name during the 1958/1959 school year.
In an interview with Guerrero, Robinson confirmed that he had come up with idea. He told her "it just came out of his head," according to the presentation.
Margaret "Missy" Stearns, who taught art at Leland & Gray Seminary, told Guerrero the image of a "flamboyant solitary uniformed male figure ... was sparked by a painting I had seen at Shelburne Museum, Ethan Allen demanding the surrender of Fort Ticonderoga 'in the name of the Great Jehovah.'"
"Such a painting accurately emphasizes spirit, though the details be but fabrications of the artist's imagination," Stearns wrote.
When a student in the audience asked about the affordability of rebranding, Board Chairman Al Claussen called it "an important question." Polled by a show of hands, students in attendance supported keeping the Rebel.
Board member Dana West said he believes the NAACP branch "just dropped the nuclear option."
"I don't think they did their homework," he said. "As alumnus, I am proud of our logo. I will always be a Rebel."
West associates the name with the James Dean film from 1955, "Rebel Without a Cause." He said the school has always done things differently and has always been an underdog but always comes out on top.
"I look to the student body," he said. "If you Leland & Gray students want to make a change, it's your time."
Thibault noted that after its initial complaint to the state, the NAACP branch told media it feels the law requiring new mascot policies falls short since it requires historically marginalized people to complain to school boards and fails to have the majority hold themselves accountable.
"They felt the Legislature should have had that phrased differently," he said.
Bringing the issue back to the student body "can be very powerful," said Alexa Litchfield, seventh and eighth grade math teacher.
"Wherever we end up with the branding, I think the PBL would be an excellent opportunity to rebuild the image and get the students really into it," she said. "It sounds like its origin story came from the students and I think it's powerful, and it gives that power back to the students. We're in a very different era now."
Trevor Hazelton, a non-voting student representative on the board, said he believes a town hall meeting at the school would be good to get more of the students involved.