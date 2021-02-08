Alex Parker-Jennings listens to Rory O'Donnell, a social studies teacher for Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., during the first day of having in-person classes for the year on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The school was closed to students as work was done to update the air filters to be able to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lily Dutton, a student at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., takes notes during the first day of having in-person classes for the year on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The school was closed to students as work was done to update the air filters to be able to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bryce Nutting, a student at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., takes notes during the first day of having in-person classes for the year on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The school was closed to students as work was done to update the air filters to be able to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dezrah Bills, a student at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., takes notes during the first day of having in-person classes for the year on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The school was closed to students as work was done to update the air filters to be able to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dezrah Bills, a student at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., takes notes during the first day of having in-person classes for the year on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The school was closed to students as work was done to update the air filters to be able to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miles Seiz, a student at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., takes notes during the first day of having in-person classes for the year on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The school was closed to students as work was done to update the air filters to be able to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heather Norris, a middle school English teacher at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., hands sanitizer wipes to Madyson Lake and other students during the first day of having in-person classes for the year on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The school was closed to students as work was done to update the air filters to be able to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Asher Jones, a student at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, takes sanitizer wipes from Middle School teacher Heather Norris during the first day of having in-person classes for the year on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The school was closed to students as work was done to update the air filters to be able to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alex Parker-Jennings listens to Rory O'Donnell, a social studies teacher for Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., during the first day of having in-person classes for the year on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The school was closed to students as work was done to update the air filters to be able to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Lily Dutton, a student at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., takes notes during the first day of having in-person classes for the year on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The school was closed to students as work was done to update the air filters to be able to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Bryce Nutting, a student at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., takes notes during the first day of having in-person classes for the year on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The school was closed to students as work was done to update the air filters to be able to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Dezrah Bills, a student at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., takes notes during the first day of having in-person classes for the year on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The school was closed to students as work was done to update the air filters to be able to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Dezrah Bills, a student at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., takes notes during the first day of having in-person classes for the year on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The school was closed to students as work was done to update the air filters to be able to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Miles Seiz, a student at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., takes notes during the first day of having in-person classes for the year on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The school was closed to students as work was done to update the air filters to be able to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Heather Norris, a middle school English teacher at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., hands sanitizer wipes to Madyson Lake and other students during the first day of having in-person classes for the year on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The school was closed to students as work was done to update the air filters to be able to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Asher Jones, a student at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, takes sanitizer wipes from Middle School teacher Heather Norris during the first day of having in-person classes for the year on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The school was closed to students as work was done to update the air filters to be able to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School reopened its doors to students who haven’t been inside for classes since last spring.
“I’ve been stuck online most of my senior year,” Tiffany Cullum said Monday morning after getting her temperature taken upon arrival.
Cullum said she’s most looking forward to being able to see friends and take classes in a way that’s “as normal as it gets.”
Students entered via the C-level lobby near the gym and grabbed free breakfast if they wanted after being screened as part of the COVID-19 protocols in schools. A big banner outside read, “Welcome Home Rebels,” as speakers played music.
“It’s kind of our theme,” Principal Bob Thibault said as the first few students began making their way into the building at about 7:20 a.m. Monday.
Currently, the gym and activity room are off limits as the air quality has not been deemed high enough. Thibault said most of the classrooms have levels “quite a lot higher” than were required to reopen.
Following Vermont Agency of Education guidance aimed at avoiding clustering, students at L&G aren’t allowed to use lockers. Middle school students are offered buckets to keep their supplies.
“Every kid has a 5-gallon pail,” Thibault said.
Sixth-graders can attend all four days of instruction offered each week in the building. Two cohorts of students in grades 7-12 organized alphabetically will receive in-person instruction on two different days each week and remote instruction the other days.
The biggest cohort includes about 140 students, Thibault said. He estimated about 20 percent of the student population opted for fully remote instruction being provided by L&G teachers.
In a Jan. 26 letter to families, Thibault thanked them for their “patience and understanding as we’ve worked hard to prepare the building for the safest possible return for your children. As we all know, educational quality isn’t the same with fully remote learning, as students miss out (minimally) on social interactions which are critical for their mental well being as well as greatly amplify the quality of learning.”
Colin Dunleavy, a seventh-grader, described being “nervous” but excited to meet up with friends.
“It feels weird,” said Emily Houle, tenth-grader. “I hate online school a lot.”
Asked what she looked forward to most, Houle said, “people.”
Since COVID-19 makes it difficult to convene Coffees with the President, if you have a question or a comment about The Eagle, send it to company President Fredric D. Rutberg at frutberg@berkshireeagle.com.