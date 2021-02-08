Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PHOTOS: Leland & Gray reopens to students

1 of 9

TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School reopened its doors to students who haven’t been inside for classes since last spring.

“I’ve been stuck online most of my senior year,” Tiffany Cullum said Monday morning after getting her temperature taken upon arrival.

Cullum said she’s most looking forward to being able to see friends and take classes in a way that’s “as normal as it gets.”

Students entered via the C-level lobby near the gym and grabbed free breakfast if they wanted after being screened as part of the COVID-19 protocols in schools. A big banner outside read, “Welcome Home Rebels,” as speakers played music.

“It’s kind of our theme,” Principal Bob Thibault said as the first few students began making their way into the building at about 7:20 a.m. Monday.

Balloons in the school’s green and white colors also were part of the specialties arranged for a return to in-person instruction since all school buildings were closed by the state in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the West River Education District delayed reopening its schools in the fall until air systems met certain standards recommended by the state.

Currently, the gym and activity room are off limits as the air quality has not been deemed high enough. Thibault said most of the classrooms have levels “quite a lot higher” than were required to reopen.

Following Vermont Agency of Education guidance aimed at avoiding clustering, students at L&G aren’t allowed to use lockers. Middle school students are offered buckets to keep their supplies.

“Every kid has a 5-gallon pail,” Thibault said.

Sixth-graders can attend all four days of instruction offered each week in the building. Two cohorts of students in grades 7-12 organized alphabetically will receive in-person instruction on two different days each week and remote instruction the other days.

The biggest cohort includes about 140 students, Thibault said. He estimated about 20 percent of the student population opted for fully remote instruction being provided by L&G teachers.

In a Jan. 26 letter to families, Thibault thanked them for their “patience and understanding as we’ve worked hard to prepare the building for the safest possible return for your children. As we all know, educational quality isn’t the same with fully remote learning, as students miss out (minimally) on social interactions which are critical for their mental well being as well as greatly amplify the quality of learning.”

Colin Dunleavy, a seventh-grader, described being “nervous” but excited to meet up with friends.

“It feels weird,” said Emily Houle, tenth-grader. “I hate online school a lot.”

Asked what she looked forward to most, Houle said, “people.”

Tags

Talk with us

Since COVID-19 makes it difficult to convene Coffees with the President, if you have a question or a comment about The Eagle, send it to company President Fredric D. Rutberg at frutberg@berkshireeagle.com