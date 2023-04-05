TOWNSHEND — Students at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School already know their next principal.
Dana Aquadro, assistant principal, has made a real effort to get to know them since he joined the team this year. He recently was named Bob Thibault's successor as Thibault will become superintendent of Windham Central Supervisory Union starting July 1.
"I am thrilled to have Dana take over at Leland & Gray," Thibault said. "While transitioning between school leaders can be challenging for some, having an internal candidate be appointed certainly helps keep things smooth. Dana is a natural listener and is skilled at building relationships with students, teachers, and the community at large. I am leaving the school in very capable hands."
Previously, Aquadro taught at Bellows Falls Middle School for 27 years before becoming assistant principal at the school for four years. He said he was attracted to Leland & Gray and Thibault's "great reputation for innovation and doing different things."
Aquadro looks at the new job as a way to practice what he called "shared leadership with the staff, the students and the community."
"At the same time," he said, "I'll continue to develop my skills, as we develop our vision and work for our goals."
Those goals include continuing to reshape the project-based learning initiative as staff and students see fit based on data, meeting criteria to be accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, and keeping up efforts to ensure equity and unify students.
Aquadro said he believes the school is on a good path and he looks forward to being involved. He acknowledges tax rates can be a challenge that can be difficult to control.
"We have to make sure that we're as efficient with our resources as we can be and making sure that we're maximizing our students' opportunities and education based on the resources that we have," he said. "And I do think that social well being, like the social emotional aspect for students, is something that we definitely are mindful of, because we aren't necessarily fully aware of the impacts of the remote learning and what students experience experienced during COVID."
Aquadro emphasized the importance of student voice, saying schools are for students and they need to be heard, not only by their teachers but leadership too. Students often share ideas that adults might never come up with, he said.
Besides interactions with teachers and staff, Student Council and Town Hall meetings allow venues for students to air their thoughts.
Aquadro said he wants staff members to be "energized and empowered to explore and innovate practices and initiatives at the school."
"Just like students, this is their school," he said. "This is their passion, their love."
Thibault and Aquadro are working on the transition. Thibault stepping into the superintendent position and learning new skills is a way of modeling what school staff want to see in students, Aquadro said.
Aquadro called the new job "an honor and a privilege."
"I love my family and I care about my family and having that understanding, when you are selected as a person to lead a school, you can understand the amount of trust the community is putting in that person to care for and lead the education of their children," he said. "It makes you grateful that people have given you that opportunity."