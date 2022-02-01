BRATTLEBORO — In announcing his campaign for the Vermont Senate for the Windham District, Tim Wessel said he wants to be "a voice for those who want less rhetoric and more collaboration," and to bring his passion for good policy decision making to the Statehouse.
"I have been so lucky to serve the one-and-only Brattleboro for the past five years on the Select Board, even with the extra challenges that our two-year pandemic has created for all local governments," Wessel wrote Tuesday morning on Facebook. "I feel that I have the skills to continue my commitment to active listening, to respectful debate, and to responsible decision making for all of Windham County. Our southern Vermont region needs a strong advocate for local democracy, for affordable and quality child care, for easing our housing crisis, and so much more."
Wessel is seeking the seat being vacated by Becca Balint, Senate president pro tempore. Balint is running for Congress as Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., looks to take retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy's position.
Wessel said in the coming weeks, he will be launching a campaign website and using other tools to let people unfamiliar with his work in Brattleboro learn about him. For his campaign, he's asking supporters to use #WesselForWindham on social media.
Also, Wessel is running unopposed for a one-year term on the Select Board.
"While continuing for another year on the Select Board, I'll be also making my case to voters as to why I will be a strong voice to send to Montpelier in 2023, so stay tuned," he wrote. "In the meantime, I'd be happy to accept any encouragement, advice, or even criticism you have to offer me now. This whole early process of speaking to supporters and preparing for this run has been humbling, exciting, and already downright daunting, because I take my roles of public service very seriously, as I hope you already know."
Wessel moved to Vermont around 2000 and has lived in Brattleboro since 2007. Known on the Select Board for being more fiscally conservative, he served as board chairman during the remote-only meetings in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and at a time when the town was being called on to reform policing after the death of George Floyd at the hand of police in Minneapolis.
Those calls led to the Community Safety Review process in which a report was authored by two facilitators who worked with a committee appointed by the board. The report has since been adopted by the board, and its recommendations are referred to in municipal decision making and budgeting.
In May 2020, Wessel voted with the rest of the board for a mask mandate in town. After the board rescinded it once the vaccination campaign began then considered it again in the fall after COVID-19 infections started to rapidly rise in Vermont and the state allowed local masking rules, he was the only board member to vote against one in Brattleboro, citing his concern that it would only create more division and the lack of enforcement measures.
Also in 2020, Wessel and another board member voted against amending an ordinance to limit what landlords can initially charge tenants to one month’s rent and a security deposit not to exceed the same amount. They had opposed the proposal from the Tenants Union of Brattleboro on the grounds that it would discourage efforts to bring more rental units on the market.
During budget season, Wessel and the board committed to creating the Community Safety Fund and providing pay increases to Brattleboro Police Department officers. He described the fund as a way to "set us on a path to explore developing innovative ideas for community safety outside of traditional policing, a move that also has the support of Chief [Norma] Hardy and the BPD."
In December, Wessel and the board supported a proposal to add an interpretive plaque near the Civil War Monument in the Common to name soldiers left off the monument. He said the plaque will acknowledge "both the racism and classism of this important monument to our history, while not altering the original art, which in itself is a good lesson in not repeating the mistakes of our town's past leaders."
Last year, Wessel was appointed by the Vermont Senate Committee on Committees to the Cannabis Advisory Committee as a representative for municipalities ahead of the state's rollout of the retail cannabis market scheduled for this coming fall. He felt he had been listened to after the Cannabis Control Board suggested the Legislature direct 1 to 2 percent of the state excise tax on retails sales to the municipalities where those sales occurred.
Wessel also pens a column on policy and politics for the Reformer, which will be suspended during the election season.
"I’d love to see our elected Vermonters spend a little less time on the easier task of stoking outrage amongst their base supporters, and more time reaching across divides to make progress on policies that will truly benefit all of their constituents," he wrote in a recent column. "Let’s face it, crafting a social media post that rages against the dysfunction in Washington is hitting the 'easy button.' The work of actually sitting down with someone who disagrees with your position is the real work that needs to happen here to make progress and craft good policy. Once elected, that is, in fact, the job of elected representatives."
This article will be updated.