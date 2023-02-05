BRATTLEBORO — A local man who has been held since being arraigned on Aug. 3 on charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child accepted a plea agreement that means he will remain in jail for two more months.
Garrett Aither, 23, was sentenced Thursday on a charge of inappropriately touching a sleeping child on the night of July 23, 2022, at a home in Bellows Falls.
He received a total sentence of three to nine years in jail, all suspended except for eight months.
Though no witnesses attended the hearing to give statements about the sentence, Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy Shriver said the victim and the victim’s family had been consulted throughout the process.
“We’re willing to give the defendant a chance, especially since he was willing to accept responsibility so quickly and [the agreement] does provide benefits to the complaining witness to not have to undergo a deposition or trial,” said Shriver.
“I’m worried about a few things that I read in the presentence investigation,” said Windham County Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes. “One is that while you’ve been in [jail], it sounds like you’re still struggling and getting disciplinary reports and having trouble getting along with others ... That makes me nervous about what happens when you’re out.”
Hayes noted that as part of his release, Aither will be required to engage in “pretty intensive treatment” and must meet regularly with a probation officer.
“I will say that reading through the [presentencing investigation] actually just made me feel really sad about how how difficult your life has been in some ways, and how a lot of choices you’ve made have sort of just kept you stuck,” said Hayes. “I think this is an opportunity for you to get unstuck and make some positive changes ...”
Defense Attorney Janssen Wilhoit told the Reformer he could not comment on the contents of the presentencing investigation as the report is a confidential document.
Hayes noted that terms of his probation include staying away from alcohol and drugs and receiving a mental health screening.
During his Aither’s arraignment last August, Deputy State’s Attorney Steven Brown noted Aither has an extensive record for somebody his age.
“In addition to having one failure to appear, [Aither] has multiple felony convictions including a felony conviction in 2020 for possession of heroin,” said Brown during the arraignment. “He has at least one conviction for violating conditions of release in 2019. Including a slew of other misdemeanor convictions, defendant also has on his record a violation of supervised community service ...”