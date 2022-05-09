CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — People around the world in the hundreds of thousands know about the Chesterfield Library thanks to a seven-second video posted to the library's TikTok account.
"It is weird to think about how many people have seen our videos and how many lives have been impacted by them," wrote Lucy Applegate, library assistant, in an email to the Reformer. "I am reminded of this feeling when people comment how, even though they live far away, they wish they could visit our library, or how even if they will never actually come here they still get joy from it. I know it’s sappy but it really does get me emotional."
"It feels like it came out yesterday," is the title of the video and it features Applegate in the DVD section of the library holding up a copy of "Inside Out" saying, "This looks ancient," and her saying it looks 30 years old, even though it really came out in 2015.
"I remember seeing this in the theater," she says.
The posting has been seen more than 3 million times and has received more than 680,000 likes, 8,113 comments and almost 4,000 shares.
"It's taken on a life of its own," said Librarian Kathleen Packard.
@chesterfieldlibrary It feels like it came out yesterday #chesterfieldnh#library#booktok#librarian#books#bookworm#newhampshire#librarytiktok#nhlibrary#fyp#foryou#publiclibrary#chesterfieldlibrary#librarytok#nhlibrary#fyp#foryou#publiclibrary#chesterfieldlibrary#librarytok#book#librarylife ♬ This looks ancient - Luz…noceda
The comments include "I actually saw this at the cinema. I can't believe it's been that long," "And people were mad at me for calling it a childhood movie," and "I really just shouted 'What?'"
"We try to post at least one for every day that we're open," said Packard. "And we're open five days a week."
The majority of the content posted to the library account is generated by Applegate, she said.
"I act more as a content, idea person, and she's the implementer. There are certain things that I want to highlight in the library, and highlight specifically to the age group we're trying to target. I present ideas to her and then give her full creativity to figure out how to fulfill that."
A video posted Saturday features Chester, a tiger stuffie, finding the best place to hangout in the library, whether that's near the games, the computers or in the stacks.
"There are a lot of different ways to enjoy a library and to think one of them is just by watching a video," wrote Applegate in her email.
Packard said the TikTok videos are targeted at the 10 to 25 age group.
"That is an age group that we want to attract and reach and speak to," she said. "That's a huge reason why we started this."
Most of the videos get around a few hundred likes, so Packard was astounded at the response to the "Inside Out" TikTok. She is also at a loss to explain why it is so popular, though she does have a theory.
"When you're sort of in transition from child to adult, or young adult older adult ... at these major junctions in life, you sometimes look back at the previous part of your life and you're like, 'Oh, that just happened the other day.' But in fact, when you investigate further, it's like 10 or 20 years ago, or like some larger number. And when you have that realization, it is mind blowing."
The Chesterfield Library is part of a larger community of libraries that have been posting to TikTok.
"I had taken a virtual workshop by the Hudson [N.H.] library, on leveraging social media to enhance your brand," said Packard. "Based on that workshop, I just really got the inspiration, like, Okay, this is it, we have to use this and trial it and attempt to reach young adults and teenagers, who we just don't see as much as we would want to walking through the door. So we wanted a way to connect with them."
She said she's not sure if views and comments translate into increased visits to the library, though.
"We don't have a way to know if actual patrons are some of our followers because people use funky names [on TikTok]," she said.
During summer vacation, she hopes to add a TikTok workshop for kids to the library's regular summer offerings.
Packard, who has two young daughters, said she felt a little old when first dipping her toes into the world of TikTok
"I just didn't quite get the humor," she said. "But the more I'm exposed to it, the more I understand."
Being connected with other libraries and with people around the world has been energizing, said Packard, and Applegate has added a spark to the library as well.
"Her energy in the library is fabulous," said Packard, who offered a bit of advice to other libraries. "Give younger people a chance and embrace their skills. We're in this period of time where it's really hard to get employees in libraries and have them stay."
"It’s strange to think how wide the impact our library has now, and I’m happy it is a good one," wrote Applegate.
One of Applegate's responsibilities is to monitor the comments to make sure they are appropriate.
"We don't censor, but we do have behavioral policies that are pretty standard for all libraries," said Packard. "If you violate the policy, then we would delete that comment."
The Chesterfield Library is free to all town residents. There is a $25 annual charge for non-residents.