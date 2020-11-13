Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — Brooks Memorial Library will suspend public visits within the building beginning Monday, November 16, 2020.  Curbside and delivery service will still be available.  Patrons may request materials by placing a hold on an item in their online account, emailing circulation@brookslibraryvt.org or calling 254-5290 extension 0. Reference service is offered at extension 1220 and assistance with electronic services can be found at 1204.

Online resources; streaming video, downloadable ebooks, audiobooks and magazines are accessible 24/7 via the library website www.brooklsibraryvt.org.

PHOTO GALLERY

Tags

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.