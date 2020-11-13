BRATTLEBORO — Brooks Memorial Library will suspend public visits within the building beginning Monday, November 16, 2020. Curbside and delivery service will still be available. Patrons may request materials by placing a hold on an item in their online account, emailing circulation@brookslibraryvt.org or calling 254-5290 extension 0. Reference service is offered at extension 1220 and assistance with electronic services can be found at 1204.
Online resources; streaming video, downloadable ebooks, audiobooks and magazines are accessible 24/7 via the library website www.brooklsibraryvt.org.