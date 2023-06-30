SOUTH NEWFANE — As part of Homeownership Month, organizations rallied to make life easier for Janet and Bill Berner.
"We like to celebrate by doing a neighbor to neighbor volunteer event," said Sarah Waring, state director for USDA Rural Development in Vermont and New Hampshire. "We usually do one a year."
The USDA Rural Development and other organizations help with yard work at a Williamsville residence as part of a celebration of Homeownership Month on Thursday, June 29, 2023. One home in Vermont is chosen every year for the local agency to help. Purchase local photos online.
The USDA Rural Development and other organizations help with yard work at a Williamsville residence as part of a celebration of Homeownership Month on Thursday, June 29, 2023. One home in Vermont is chosen every year for the local agency to help. Purchase local photos online.
USDA RD employees were joined Thursday by Windham & Windsor Housing Trust and Vermont Center for Independent Living staff, and relatives and friends of the homeowners. About a dozen people prepared gardens for the summer, tore down an old chicken coop and made the house more accessible.
The Berners had been "thrilled to move in next door to their daughter 20 years ago, but personal mobility issues slowly became disruptive to their lifestyle," states a news release from USDA RD. They turned to the USDA RD and Vermont housing nonprofits, which funded "life-changing upgrades."
Surrounded by volunteers and several members of the media, Janet said she felt famous.
"It's very exciting," she said. "It will help us a lot."
Her husband recently had two surgeries on his shoulders.
"He could never do this by himself," Janet said. "It's a lot of work. It's amazing how many people came out to help make this happen."
Waring said her group brought in topsoil and mulch, gardening equipment and volunteers "to make the work really light for the homeowners." She called the project "such a perfect example of keeping your house accessible as you get older and aging in place."
"We helped them widen a few doorways and put in a chairlift in the back so that Jan, who is one of the two homeowners, has more access to the house and doesn't have to go up and down the stairs," Waring said.
Her group is finding that more and more people are tapping into their homeowner repair program so they can "age in place." USDA RD’s 504 Single Family Housing Repair Loan & Grant program provides loans and grants for homeowners to repair, improve or modernize their homes, and remove health and safety hazards.
Jerry Freeman, home repair specialist at WWHT, said he's worked with the Berners three or four times over the last 15 years or so.
"This was by far the biggest though," he said. "So I think USDA became the biggest contributor for this project, for all the accessibility improvements to the home that Jan needed."
Freeman described being a project manager for the home repair program at WWHT. He meets with homeowners to discuss what might be viewed as a health or safety problem in a house.
His group has helped the Berners in the past with a chimney repair, some electrical upgrades and boiler work. WWHT lines up funding to meet the need.
"The whole thing is designed to help the homeowner work with the contractors as smoothly as possible, get the work done and make sure it ends on a good note," Freeman said.
At the time of the interview, Freeman had been in the middle of dismantling the chicken coop. Bill Berner and other volunteers had trucked pieces of the coop to the dump.
"We turned a sort of musty area of the backyard to being far less hazardous," Freeman said. "It looks a lot better. They're planning some flowers back there."
Vermont Center for Independent Living Home Access Specialist Susan Britto said her group helped fund a bathtub to shower conversion for the home.