WALPOLE, N.H. — A lightning strike from one of the strong storms that swept through the region Tuesday afternoon caused significant damage at a warehouse owned by Pinnacleview Equipment Inc.
Owner Mike Snide said his three employees who were in the building at the time of the strike got out safely — and got some of the more important equipment out, as well.
Snide said he had insurance that he expected would cover the cost of the damage. "I hope," he said.
He said the interior ceiling had just collapsed.
The warehouse was used not just for storage but also for a repair shop and that some customers' tractors were in the shop at the time of the lightning strike.
During an interview at the scene, Snide said he would "find a way" to keep the business open.
Pinnacleview sells lawn and garden tractors and equipment, as well as farm equipment and tractors, and provides service, Snide said.
He said he wasn't sure what effect the fire would have on his business.
Walpole Fire Chief Mark Houghton said that the fire was reported as a lightning strike, and firefighters encountered heavy smoke when they arrived on the scene.
A loud clap of thunder was reported shortly before the fire was seen, he said.
He said the second floor of the warehouse was "compromised," and the trusses had partially collapsed in the center of the building.
"No injuries so far," he said.
In addition to Walpole, firefighting crews from Bellows Falls and Westminster, Vt., assisted at the scene, with North Walpole covering the Walpole station, he said.