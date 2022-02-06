Snowmaking is under way for the Harris Hill Ski Jump competition, set for Feb. 19-20 in Brattleboro. For the first time, lights have been installed in preparation for the 100th anniversary celebration of both the ski jump and the Brattleboro Outing Club, which owned and operated the ski jump for 83 years. On the night of Friday, Feb. 18, from 6 to 8, there will be a bonfire, hot chocolate and fireworks, all free to the public, as well as a first-ever, under-the-lights competition. For more information, including tickets and the full schedule of events, go to https://harrishillskijump.com/home.