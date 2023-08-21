BRATTLEBORO — A Hartford, Conn., teenager, arrested last Thursday during a police raid of an alleged drug house at 84 Linden Street, has also been charged with murder.
Elias "Louis" Lopez, 18, is currently in federal custody after the simultaneous but unconnected raids by state and federal police agencies Thursday at locations on Linden Street and Elliot Street in downtown Brattleboro.
Lopez will face second-degree murder charges in connection with the death of Tamico "Mack" Williams, 21, also of Hartford, Conn., who was shot to death in an apartment at a 14 Birge Street apartment on March 30.
Brattleboro Police officer Ryder Carbone stands watch at a shooting scene at 14 Birge Street on Thursday night.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Brattleboro Police officer Ryder Carbone stands watch at a shooting scene at 14 Birge Street on Thursday night.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Police investigates a shooting death at 14 Birge Street on Thursday night.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Lopez and his co-defendant on the drug trafficking charges, Jayden G. Rios, 17, were also at the Birge Street apartment, according to an affidavit from Vermont State Police Detective Samuel Truex. The tenant of the apartment, Betty Bashaw, told police she let people sell drugs from her apartment in exchange for narcotics.
Windham County Deputy State's Attorney David Gartenstein said Monday afternoon that Windham Superior Court would have to issue a writ of habeas corpus ad prosequendum in order for the U.S. Marshal's Service to transfer Lopez from federal to state custody so he could be arraigned on the murder charges. He is due back in U.S. District Court on Wednesday, where he is charged with conspiracy to sell crack cocaine, and using a firearm during drug trafficking.
Windham County State's Attorney Tracy Shriver said that Lopez, despite recent changes to Vermont's juvenile laws, could be charged and tried for murder as an adult in Vermont courts despite his age. He was 17 at the time of Williams' murder.
It is clear from the affidavit supporting the arrest warrant, signed by Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes on Friday, that Lopez had long been on the police radar for the shooting of Williams, and that Vermont State Police detectives had traveled to Hartford, Conn., to interview several people who knew Williams, traveled with him to Vermont, and were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, and immediately fled.
One witness said that more than a dozen people were in the apartment, lined up, ready to buy drugs at the time Williams was shot. The witness said he had bought drugs from Williams in Brattleboro for the last two years.
Lopez, and his co-defendant in the federal drug cases, Rios, came into the apartment and a dispute immediately broke out, witnesses told the Vermont detectives. People fled the apartment and the building as soon as shots were fired, witnesses told police.
Williams, who also was called "Oley," according to a friend who drove to Vermont with him that day from Hartford, was found with a handgun by his body, a large amount of white powder in a Ziplock bag, and a large amount of cash on his body.
Williams had told his friend as they drove to Vermont that he "had a place to set up shop and sell drugs" and that he and his friend should drive around Brattleboro looking for "licks," or drug users, to sell drugs to.
Lopez and Rios were arrested Thursday morning by federal officials, and affidavits stated the two teenagers had set up a camera surveillance system to protect them from a raid. They lived in an apartment rented by Michael White, and where William Roy and Addyson Morgan, also lived. All participated in the selling of drugs, with Lopez and Rios in charge, according to federal court documents.
White said that Lopez and Rios gave him both heroin and crack cocaine in exchange of him letting them use his apartment.
At the time of the raid on Linden Street, law enforcement found more than $12,000 in cash, 1.3 ounces of crack cocaine, and a Glock handgun.
Five people were arrested at the Elliot Street apartment, including two men from Hartford, Conn. The two women arrested have since been released on conditions, while the three men are all being held for lack of $100,000 bail.