BRATTLEBORO — As part of the Brattleboro Community Safety Review, listening sessions and surveying are underway to inform potential recommendations for reform within existing systems and give people a wide array of ways to express themselves.
“Stuff’s happening,” Shea Witzberger, one of the two facilitators hired by the town, said during the Community Safety Review Committee’s meeting held remotely on Monday. “Stuff’s been happening, thankfully, for the last few weeks.”
Witzberger said efforts ramped up after questions were further developed in the last week of October. The project came in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis in May.
The facilitators and Select Board-appointed committee are providing several ways this month for the public to share their experiences about safety and policing. In addition to the sessions and meetings, surveys were issued and can be found at brattleboro.org.
“While listening is open to anyone in or around Brattleboro, the project is working hard to make sure the voices of the people with the most experience of danger and harm, police contact, and safety related interventions are at the center,” states a news release. “The project names anti-racism and anti-oppression as fundamental, and all information shared with the facilitators one on one or digitally will be thoroughly de-identified to protect the safety of people who want to share their experiences.”
A systems review of the Brattleboro Police Department will include listening sessions with officers, with a look at statistics and policies. Other focuses include mental health and psychiatric interventions as well as those facilitated by the Vermont Department of Children and Families, and other community responses to violence, danger or harm.
Individuals who work in such systems are welcome to share their experiences. They also will be offered “de-identification and confidentiality so they may share freely about the successes and failures of existing structures of community safety and visions for a safer Brattleboro,” the release states.
Witzberger said she has spoken with people who work within those systems and organize in social justice circles.
“There are people working on tandem projects within the community,” Witzberger told the committee. “I want to be really focusing on listening. But then I think when we get a little bit closer to our recommendations time, I want to bring some ideas to you all with people’s consent about what other folks are working on and what they might want our support working on, for us to toss some of these ideas around in terms of recommendations. But for now, we’re just trying to get as many voices into the pile as possible.”
The hope is to hear from everyone by Dec. 1. By the end of December, a report with recommendations is due.
In the release, Witzberger acknowledged the “short timeline.” She said the goal is to have recommendations that reflect “real needs” in the community.
“We are ambitious, collaborative, connected in community, and determined to make change,” she said.
Meeting information for Zoom log-in codes can be found at brattleboro.org. The website makes available an anonymous survey for community members and a survey for those employed in local organizations relevant to the project.
The Virtual Community Safety Forum is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16. The Virtual Community Safety Open Mic Night is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, for sharing thoughts, experiences and creative expressions.
The facilitators are inviting community members to reach out by phone at 802-490-5003 or email at CSRT@protonmail.com to confidentially share their experiences, and to send “Visions For a Safer Brattleboro” in the form of art, music, poetry or other creative expression to their email. They said all submissions will be kept confidential and anonymous unless explicit consent is given to share.
Information also is being posted on the Brattleboro Community Safety Review page on Facebook.