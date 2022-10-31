Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
NEWFANE — Children from NewBrook Elementary School show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday.
Close
Brittany Frost reads to her 1-year-old daughter, Sadie, before the start of a costume parade at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Purchase local photos
online.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Brittany Frost and her 1-year-old daughter, Sadie, watch the costume parade at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Suzanne Paugh, an art teacher at NewBrook Elementary School, takes photos of the students during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Brittany Frost reads to her 1-year-old daughter, Sadie, before the start of a costume parade at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Purchase local photos
online.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Brittany Frost and her 1-year-old daughter, Sadie, watch the costume parade at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Suzanne Paugh, an art teacher at NewBrook Elementary School, takes photos of the students during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Children from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane show off their costumes during a Halloween parade at the school on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.