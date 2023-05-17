HINSDALE, N.H./BRATTLEBORO — It seems fitting that a new bridge connecting these two Connecticut River towns should be named after a person with connections on both sides of the river.
Earlier this week, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law a bill naming the still-under-construction bridge the General John Stark Memorial Bridge.
As Rep. Michael Abbott, D-Hinsdale, the sponsor of the bill, noted, there are statues to Stark in both states, one on the Statehouse lawn in Concord and one which was installed in 2000 at the Bennington Battle Monument in Vermont.
"And Route 9 across southern Vermont is named after his wife, Molly Stark," said Abbott.
Stark also coined the phrase that became the Granite State's motto. In 1809, unable because of failing health to attend a reunion of those who fought in Bennington, Stark sent a letter in which he wrote "Live free or die; death is not the worst of evils."
Stark, who started his military career as a second lieutenant under Major Robert Rogers as a member of Rogers' Rangers during the French and Indian War, is best known for his participation in the Battle of Bennington.
While the battle was actually fought in Walloomsac, N.Y., Stark rallied his troops in Bennington before engaging with and helping to defeat British and Hessian troops led by Lt. Col. Friedrich Baum, according to American Battlefield Trust. Stark later wrote about that battle that it was “the hottest engagement I have ever witnessed, resembling a continual clap of thunder.”
Stark and his troops didn't cross the river in Hinsdale; they did so at the Fort at No. 4 in Charlestown and then traveled down to Manchester, Vt., before heading to Bennington.
"Major General Stark was a member of the Continental Army’s Rogers Rangers," said Mark Moran, project manager for the N.H. Department of Transportation. "As a former Army Ranger, I think it's perfect to name the bridge after Gen. Stark. The General has great history on both sides of the river, it was a great decision by the Legislature."
"We're honored that our new bridge connecting the two towns is named after a general who led decisive battles in the Revolutionary War and coined the 'Live Free or Die' motto," said Steve Diorio, chairman of the Hinsdale Board of Selectmen.
Molly Stark served as a nurse to her husband's troops during a smallpox epidemic and opened their home as a hospital during the war.
Elizabeth "Molly" Page, the daughter of Puritans, is also honored on the Vermont side of the Connecticut River with Molly Stark State Park in Wilmington and Molly Stark Elementary School in Bennington.
Abbott said the Stark's troops were undisciplined, untrained and reluctant to take up arms against what was then the most formidable military force in the world.
Before the Battle of Bennington, Stark rallied his troops with a battle call of "There are your enemies, the Red Coats and the Tories. They are ours, or this night Molly Stark sleeps a widow!"
While it's nice to have the bridge named after a hero of the Revolutionary War, said Abbott, more importantly is having a new bridge between the two towns.
"There's 8,000 cars and trucks that go across that bridge every day," he said. "It's going to relieve a lot of problems at Malfunction Junction in Brattleboro," he said.
The Battle of Bennington was a precursor to the defeat of troops led by Gen. John Burgoyne, in battles at Saratoga, N.Y., between Sept. 19 and Oct. 7, 1777. Stark assisted in the battle by cutting off a route of supplies to Burgoyne's troops.
Before that, during the Siege of Boston and the Battle of Bunker Hill, the 1st New Hampshire Regiment, led by Stark, successfully fought off infantrymen led by Gen. William Howe. And in 1776, Stark commanded troops in battles in Trenton and Princeton, N.J.
Stark was also famous for spending a winter with the Abenaki after he was captured in 1757.
According to his memoir, Stark and fellow Rogers' Ranger Amos Eastman were captured and made to run a gauntlet, during which Stark grabbed a stick from a warrior's hands, proceeding to attack him, taking the rest of the warriors by surprise. The chief was so impressed by this heroic act that Stark was adopted into the tribe, states the memoir.
According to American Battlefield Trust, Stark was born Aug. 28, 1728, in Nutfield, N.H., a colonial township from which formed Londonderry, Derry, Windham and parts of Salem, Hudson, and the city of Manchester.
Stark died in 1822 at the age of 94 as the last surviving Revolutionary War general.
Construction of the $62.5 million General John Stark Memorial Bridge is expected to be finished next year.