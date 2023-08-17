BRATTLEBORO — The Load the Latchis food drive exceeded expectations by more than double.
"It is flipping gangbusters," radio personality Peter "Fish" Case of The Peak, WEEI and KOOL FM. "I could not have made up a better day. It's been going fantastic."
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, $15,720 had been collected and the event still had another hour and a half to go at the downtown theater. The goal had been to raise $7,500.
Case started the fundraiser for Groundworks Collaborative in 2011 when he was with another radio station. He just took it back over.
"Honestly, I think that the uptick came from people who really understand the mission and what it's all about," he said. "The fundraising model that we used today put our sponsors in direct line to make contributions."
Marketing also paid off, Case said. He called a partnership with the Brattleboro Reformer "key."
"A bunch of stuff all came together," he said. "It comes from having heart and soul and something vested in the community."
Every $20 collected is considered a bag of grocery.
"We filled the entire theater," Case said. "That's just the financial piece."
Case estimated more than 200 bags of groceries also were donated. He said Greater Falls Warming Shelter ceased its operations and had to divest its money so the nonprofit donated $5,000 to the cause.
The shelter was last located in Westminster and previously in Bellows Falls and North Walpole, N.H. Its remaining funds were divided between Groundworks, Our Place Drop-In Center in Bellows Falls and Springfield Supported Housing.
The radio station acts as the promotional partner to Groundworks, which helps community members facing homelessness and food insecurity. The food drive benefits Groundworks food shelf program Foodworks program, however, the donation from Greater Falls Warming Shelter is intended to go be put towards the greater mix of funds.
Case, former board member at Groundworks and current Select Board member, said he understands the need and sees the impact.
"I'm so over the moon and proud of this community for stepping up the way they have," he said.
He said the food drive was more successful than ever before.