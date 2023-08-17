BRATTLEBORO — The Load the Latchis food drive to benefit benefit Foodworks, the foodshelf program at Groundworks Collaborative, is being held all day today on Flat Street outside the downtown theater.
Peter “Fish” Case, general manager of The Peak, WEEI & KOOL FM, first presented the idea of doing Load the Latchis in 2011, for what was then the Brattleboro Area Drop in Center. The goal was to put 750 bags of groceries in the theater. Organizers were forced to move the first event to Brattleboro Saving’s & Loan because of Tropical Storm Irene. In subsequent years the food drive has been held at the Latchis Theater as intended.
This year's event is again at the Latchis, but the focus is slightly different. While food donations are gratefully accepted, organizers from The Peak Radio and Brattleboro Reformer emphasized the need for more monetary contributions to increase the buying power of needed items. Donations are being accepted until 6 p.m. today.