BRATTLEBORO — Food and monetary donations rolled in to the Latchis Theatre during the 13th annual Load the Latchis on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
Parker Springfield, the morning host for Rewind 92.7 & 102.3, said the radio stations are thrilled to be involved in the annual charity drive.
“We’re just so happy to be part of helping the community, and the community really comes out every year,” said Springfield. “They (organizers) are looking forward to helping us Load the Latchis, filling the Latchis Theatre with your donations for FoodWorks, which is part of Groundworks collaborative.”
Organizers said they filled about 200 seats with grocery bags full of donations, and collected about $2,200 in monetary donations. The online donations link is still live through Sunday: http://tinyurl.com/loadthelatchis/