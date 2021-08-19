BRATTLEBORO — Food and monetary donations roll in during the 12th annual Load the Latchis on Thursday. Organizers hope to raise $10,000 in donations between food and money to restock the shelves at Foodworks, the food shelf program run by Groundworks Collaborative.
To make a donation, mail a check to: Groundworks Collaborative, PO Box 370, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
The folks at Rewind 92.7 (formerly 92.7 Bratt FM) collected the food and donations outside the Latchis Theatre in downtown Brattleboro on Thursday. This year’s sponsors included: Edward Jones, Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors, The Brattleboro Retreat, Houghton Sanitary Service, Dick’s Lock Repair, Faith’s Toyota Ford, Farnum Insulators, Farrell Distributing, Fulflex, Keene Auto Body, The Richards Group, and Jancewicz & Son.
Natalie Knowles, the day host for Rewind 92.7 & 102.3, puts the food and monetary donations into a special brown bag during the 12th annual Load the Latchis, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Calista Magwire, a volunteer, collects a bag of donated food during the 12th annual Load the Latchis, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Parker Springfield, the morning host for Rewind 92.7 & 102.3, collects a bag of donated food during the 12th annual Load the Latchis, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
