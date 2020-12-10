Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — Eli Coughlin-Galbraith, co-owner of Shapeshifters, said the material they use to make masks comes from many local New England suppliers. They have made over 2,000 masks that have been sold or donated to local organizations since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

