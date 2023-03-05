BRATTLEBORO — For Tuesday's local elections, Brattleboro voters have some choices to make in both the Select Board and Windham Southeast School District races.
On the ballot for the two one-year seats on the Select Board are Sam Stevens, Spoon Agave, Peter “Fish” Case, Franz Reichsman and incumbent Jessica Callahan Gelter. Former board member Dick DeGray is challenging incumbent Elizabeth McLoughlin for a three-year seat on the board.
The WSESD election covers Brattleboro, Guilford, Putney and Dummerston. Although candidates are running to represent specific towns in the district, voters from all four towns may vote for any of the candidates on the ballot.
Incumbent Michelle Luetjen Green is facing a challenge from Eva Nolan for the three-year term representing Dummerston. Robin Morgan, who was appointed by the board when Vice Chairperson David Schoales resigned, is running for a one-year seat to fill the remainder of the Brattleboro term in a contended race against Rikki Risatti. Kim Price is seeking a three-year term representing Brattleboro. The ballot also includes Jaci Reynolds for that seat, but Reynolds has since dropped out. Ruby McAdoo is running unopposed for a three-year seat representing Putney.
The polling place for all three districts in Brattleboro is the American Legion, 32 Linden St., from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Masks are no longer required to enter the American Legion for voting, but they are welcome and will be provided along with hand sanitizer. Parking is available at the American Legion, the State Building, and the Municipal Center parking lots. There are handicapped parking spaces close to the American Legion entrance and there is a wheelchair immediately inside the door with a ramp.
Town Meeting members are still needed in all districts, as well as the 2-year term for Lister.
Anyone interested in running for a position as a write-in candidate must file a Declaration of Candidacy with the town clerk by the close of the polls on election day in order for their votes to be counted. Declarations of Candidacy will be posted on a bulletin board at the polls so voters will be aware of those interested in vacant positions. A minimum of 10 votes for Town Meeting member, and 30 votes for Town Officers are required to be elected. Votes must be for the correct position and term length in order to be counted.
Election information, including sample ballots, is posted on www.brattleboro.org. Go to “How may we help you” and then “Elections.”
Unofficial election results will be posted on the town website as soon as possible after the polls close that evening.
Vermont has same day voter registration, however to save time on Election Day it is advisable to register prior to 5 p.m. the day before the election, by visiting https://olvr.vermont.gov. You can also update your voter information or request a ballot at https://mvp.vermont.gov.
If you requested absentee ballots, be sure to return them. Election officials must have them in-hand by 7 p.m. on March 7 in order to count them. You can place ballots in the drop box in the Municipal Center parking lot or bring them directly to the polls on election day.
Office hours for the Brattleboro Town Clerk’s office are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office will be closed on election day. Contact the Brattleboro Town Clerk at 802-251-8157 or townclerk@brattleboro.org.