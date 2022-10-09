When Zach Rounds watched the horrifying news of Hurricane Ian devastating Florida and saw people looking for volunteers to help with recovery relief, he decided to head south.
Rounds, a student at St. Michael’s College in Burlington and part-time lieutenant at Rescue Inc. in Brattleboro, is an advanced emergency medical technician who grew up in Putney. He said he self deployed to southwest Florida with the goal of finding a group to assist with providing “some boots-on-the-ground medical treatment to people.”
Bringing his medical licenses and some medical equipment along with him, he intended to get right to work helping with recovery efforts.
“It was clear that there would be places of need,” he said. “It would just be a matter of getting there and partnering up with an organization.”
Rounds said he immediately fell in with a group, CORE or Community Organized Relief Effort, when he showed up at a point of distribution for food and supplies in Fort Myers. He was told standby medical coverage would be needed to attempt to treat the pubic.
CORE was “looking for medical personnel to go out into the community and identify vulnerable populations that may need medical treatment, food supplies or access to resources that they may not have,” Rounds said. He described his partnership with the group going very well.
“We were going in places where there was a low financial income in the household, also elderly populations, mostly trailer parks and mobile homes, and just walking street to street, door to door, knocking,” he said.
A big part of his work involved treating dehydration because the temperatures were so hot. Other tasks involved wound care and moving debris.
“We were evaluating diabetes patients who had no access to insulin or checking their blood sugars,” Rounds said.
On Friday, he went to Pine Island where road access had been cut off due to damage to a bridge. Every telephone pole on the island was snapped in half, he said.
Rounds linked up with an emergency physician based out of Miami. If a patient needed care that exceeded Rounds’ level of expertise, he would call in the physician.
Being in college was “helpful in this situation,” Rounds said, as he was able to tell St. Michael’s that he needed to take time off to try and help in Florida. If he was working full-time, he believes logistics would have been a lot more complicated.
The wreckage was unlike anything he’s ever seen.
“It was incredible in a bunch of different ways,” he said. “There would be no way for me to see that in my daily job experience at Rescue.”
Rounds said he pulled from textbook training he learned long ago and had to get creative with the available resources. He found it difficult not to stare at destroyed homes and infrastructure during his week helping with recovery efforts. He left Florida Sunday but said he would have stayed longer except he doesn’t want to get too far behind in his studies.
Other recovery projects in Florida he noted involve identifying homes that need assistance with tarping, helping families apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to have their homes rebuilt, and distributing supplies.
“I haven’t been a part of a disaster recovery before but I have never seen communities coming together and supporting each other the way they are here in Florida,” Rounds said. “Everybody has such a positive attitude and wants to make sure that their neighbors are fed.”
When patients asked where Rounds came from and he told them he was a Vermonter, he said, “they practically gave me a hug and they were very grateful for what I was able to do, even if it was a simple gesture.”
Rounds graduated Brattleboro Union High School in 2015. Currently a sophomore at St. Michael’s, he’s studying pre-medical courses and biology. In the summer, he works at Rescue Inc. His goal is to be a doctor.
At least 119 died in Florida in Hurricane Ian, National Public Radio reported Saturday morning.
“Most of those deaths came from drowning in a storm surge as high as 18 feet in some areas,” the report states, calling it “the deadliest storm to hit Florida since the 1935 Labor Day hurricane.”