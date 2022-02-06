BRATTLEBORO — Like most businesses over the past two years, funeral homes have also had to change the ways they provide services.
“As much as COVID has been horrible, it’s allowed us to look at unintended consequences and become a better company, being able to help families in different ways,” said Buddy Phaneuf, of Phaneuf Funeral Homes, which owns and operates four funeral homes in New Hampshire and one in Brattleboro.
Phaneuf has been offering live streaming of funeral services for a number of years, said Phaneuf, but with restrictions placed on gathering sizes, they’ve had to expand those offerings.
“Luckily, we have a fairly tech-savvy group of people,” he said.
Memorial services in the past often involved dozens of family members and friends gathering for a service and some sort of reception afterwards, said Phaneuf.
“Is that ever going to come back the way it did?” he asked. “Some of it will, but not all of it.”
And while COVID has restricted the number and size of in-person services Phaneuf can offer, being able to stream a service has also increased the audience for services.
COVID-19 has also increased the financial pressures on families dealing with the deaths of loved ones.
In the United States, the average funeral costs about $5,000.
Phaneuf said before the pandemic, his family established the Phaneuf Family Foundation to provide funds for Vermont and New Hampshire residents who couldn’t afford the full cost of a funeral.
In 2020, 19 requests were granted, totaling just over $5,000. Last year, the Phaneuf Family Foundation fulfilled 39 requests, totaling almost $17,000.
Many of the people receiving help have also received assistance from social service agencies, said Phaneuf, but need just a little extra help.
Funds are available to eligible families in New Hampshire and Vermont, and not just those receiving services at Phaneuf. Donations can be made by visiting phaneuffoundation.org/donate.
“Most of the families who have donated to the fund are families we have served in the past,” said Phaneuf.
COVID-19 has also increased the work load at funeral homes across the country, he said.
“We’ve been watching the death rate for 20 years or more,” he said. “Normally, you might see a 1 or 2 percent increase or decrease each year.”
But in 2020 there was a 10 percent increase in the rate and in 2021 there was a 6 percent increase.
Much of that increase is due to COVID-19 or from an underlying condition made worse by the virus, he said.
He’s also seen “a dramatic drop” in the average age of people dying.
“It’s been extremely stressful for families,” said Phaneuf. “We have more and more folks requesting money from our foundation.”
To ask for assistance, visit phaneuffoundation.org/apply.