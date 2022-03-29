BRATTLEBORO — A Brattleboro man who allegedly stole a backpack and sleeping bag, worth $160, from a local outdoors store and $160 worth of food from the local co-op pleaded not guilty Tuesday.
According to court documents, Joseph Pasquino, 37, came to the attention of police on Feb. 18 when employees at the Brattleboro Food Co-op reported a man who refused to leave the bathroom when asked.
Before police arrived, Pasquino left the co-op, and smashed out a car window in the parking lot.
Pasquino, who is listed as homeless in court documents, was located inside Sam's Outdoor Outfitters, when Officer Ryder Carbone learned there was an arrest warrant issued for him.
"It should be noted that both the backpack and sleeping bag had been covered in blood, and I was informed by staff that both items would be considered a total loss and unable to be resold," wrote Carbone.
Carbone proceeded to the co-op where he was told Pasquino took a number of items, including ham, bacon, pate, truffles, feta and a tuna steak.
Carbone was also told that Pasquino took the items into the bathroom where he ate some of them.
Pasquino had previously been issued a no trespass notice for the co-op.
The vehicle that received damage was not in the parking lot when Carbone arrived and no one has reported any damage, notes the affidavit.
On Feb. 22, Pasquino was charged with assault and released on conditions.
On March 3, Pasquino was taken into custody for intoxication, a violation of those conditions. He was also cited with unlawful trespass for entering the co-op and pushing a shopping cart around. On March 4, Pasquino was again taken into custody after police received a report of an intoxicated man at the Brattleboro Rite Aid. And on March 8, the police responded to the Market 32 on Canal Street for the report of an intoxicated man who had fallen and could not get up.
Pasquino was charged with violating the conditions of his release for all three incidents.