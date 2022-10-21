BRATTLEBORO — A Windham County man facing charges he stole maple syrup, chainsaws and power drills from a sugar house in Westminster was extradited to New Hampshire on charges he stole jewelry from a home in Cheshire County in 2020.
Reginald Kelley, 52, who has lived between Westminster and Bellows Falls, also has an extraditable warrant out of the state of New York for violating his conditions of release following a felony conviction and prison sentence for second degree burglary.
According to an affidavit filed by Det. Sgt. Mario Checchi, a deputy sheriff with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office, Kelley was arrested following a call on Oct. 7 about a break-in at a sugar house on Bemis Hill Road.
At the beginning of the investigation, Checchi learned about a campsite on the edge of a field that was being occupied by Kelley.
“During the month of September 2022, I had knowledge of Kelley being involved in a theft of thousands of dollars in U.S. Currency and silver bars from a residence in Langdon, N.H., where Kelley had been staying,” wrote Checchi.
Later that night, Checchi, along with another deputy and officers from the Bellows Falls and Walpole, N.H., police departments, visited the field.
Upon arrival, a vehicle left the site and Checchi recognized Kelley in the passenger seat.
Checchi pulled the vehicle over for “traveling at a high rate of speed for the conditions of the roadway which were windy, dirt, and unmarked.”
After Kelley was taken into custody, officers searched the campsite where they found two bottles of maple syrup, a pair of drills, a work light, work chaps, and a set of binoculars.
The owner of the sugar house identified the items as theirs, and told police chainsaws were missing, too. The chainsaws were not located during the search of the campsite.
Judge Katherine Hayes, in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, ordered Kelley held on $50,000 bond. Kelley waived extradition on Oct. 11 and is now in the custody of New Hampshire.
In Vermont, he has been charged with buying, receiving, selling, possessing or concealing stolen property.