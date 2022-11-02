BRATTLEBORO — A fugitive waived extradition rights and agreed to return to New Hampshire in custody to face felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful mischief.
Joshua Majett-Garcia, 31, appeared Monday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division. Warrants were issued in July for the charges that carry penalties of as many as seven years of imprisonment, according to a complaint and petition for interstate rendition of fugitive submitted by Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein.
Judge Katherine Hayes told Majett-Garcia the extradition process would involve sending paperwork between New Hampshire and Vermont governors, who would need to ensure the information is accurate, and likely take several weeks. Hayes said if Majett-Garcia did not post bail, which would have been $5,000, he would be sitting in jail while the process plays out.
“They would get him by Friday if he’s prepared to waive,” Gartenstein said.
Attorney Mimi Brill of the Windham County Public Defender’s Office said Majett-Garcia is facing a domestic assault charge in the local court. The New Hampshire charges stem from grand jury indictments, according to the complaint and petition.
Brill said Majett-Garcia has been living in Windham County for two years and appearing remotely for hearings.
“He was surprised to learn of a warrant,” Brill said.