CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — Norman VanCor never talked much about his experiences as a Marine in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969, and he never shared stories about those times with his two daughters.
“They know I received the Navy Cross,” he said in a recent interview. “But they never asked about it.”
VanCor said that like many servicemen and servicewomen returning from Vietnam, he didn’t want to talk about it; he just wanted to get back to his life and carry on.
“I never talked about it to anyone other than my wife, Elaine,” he said.
But over the years, VanCor, who spent time in small patrols deep in Vietnam and Laos and along the Ho Chi Minh Trail, had been troubled by nightmares that woke him up sweating in the middle of the night.
VanCor was a radioman in the 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion of the Third Marine Division. He’d been there for several months, going out on recon patrols, when as a lance corporal he was pulled from his regular squad, known as Ringlet, on May 7, 1969, to replace a radioman in another squad. During the patrol, the five men were ambushed. Two men were killed and VanCor, the only Marine not hit, dragged two wounded comrades 250 meters, while still returning fire, to a landing zone for evacuation by helicopter.
VanCor noted it was the radio that took the bullet that might have killed him.
“Over the last few years,” said VanCor, now 73, “I’ve been told by two or three people I should write a book about my experiences in Vietnam.”
But it wasn’t until he was about 70 or so, when he decided he wanted his daughters and his grandchildren to know about his time in the country.
“I have resisted,” he acknowledged. “But, you know how age catches up to you ... and I wanted to tell this story to my kids.”
VanCor said it’s kind of sad that he never talked about it, but he hopes his children and grandchildren, and others reading the book, can understand what he and other 20-year-olds went through in Vietnam.
“The whole purpose for writing this was to be truthful and not to omit anything,” he said.
And write he did, by hand, a little every day, and then linking the thoughts and words together into a coherent stream.
His wife transcribed and together they edited the book, presenting it to a publisher in Maryland who printed “Swift Silent Deadly.”
He also thanked WKBK radio personality John McGauley for encouraging him to continue writing.
“I’m a little overwhelmed by the wonderful response,” he said.
The book can be purchased online, or through VanCor at nvancor@gmail.com, and at Toadstool Bookshop in Keene, N.H.
VanCor was living in Ashfield, Mass., when he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was attending Greenfield Community College, where he said he was “quite frankly, doing quite poorly.”
“I decided I needed to find out who the heck I was,” he said.
Like many his age, he found himself in Vietnam, where he was credited with 14 missions. He and the others fighting the war didn’t hear much from home in those days, said VanCor, and didn’t know a lot about the protests, but they often talked about the war, wondering why they couldn’t just storm all the way to Hanoi and end it all.
“But the book isn’t all firefights,” said VanCor. “I talk a lot of my feelings, what we were talking about, what we were thinking, life in base camp, the food, how to pack a pack and what recon does. I cover a lot of ground in that book.”
In 2014, VanCor gave a video interview with the Library of Congress through its Veterans History Project. In the interview he talks about his time in Vietnam and the actions that earned him the Navy Cross. VanCor was originally nominated for the Congressional Medal of Honor, which requires, by Marine standards, two witnesses on the ground. The two men he rescued were unconscious and the only witnesses were the men manning the helicopters, who were technically in the air, not on the ground.
“You can’t understand the terror and the noise unless you’re there,” said VanCor in the video interview. “I remember this little flower. What are little flowers doing on a jungle trail ... I remember thinking this is where I am going to die ... right here?”
VanCor credited an OV-10 Bronco pilot with saving his life, launching rockets at the North Vietnamese soldiers and giving him time to escape with his wounded comrades.
When he got back to home base, he sat outside the door of his hooch and cried and cried.
“I guess they heard me and they came out ... I thought they were going to be mad at me because our best friend was killed and it was all my fault,” said VanCor during the video interview. But they weren’t mad at him. Instead they gave him comfort. “They had heard everything on the radio ... they said ‘Norm you were so cool and calm and how did you do it.’”
More than 40 years later, the memories of his time in Vietnam still stir strong emotions.
“There were times when I was sitting alone, writing, and my heart would beat fast or I would get very emotional and need to take a break,” said VanCor. “But I just went back and kept writing.”
He said writing about his time in Vietnam and talking with a therapist about it has helped to ease the nightmares.
“It’s been good therapy,” he said. “And it’s a relief to have it all out there.”
VanCor urged other combat veterans to talk about their experiences or write them down, even if only for their own mental well being.
“Fifty years, you keep things inside, I’m convinced that it’s not good for you,” he said.