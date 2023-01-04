BRATTLEBORO — A man who is behind bars on other charges pleaded guilty to three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct after facing a potential sexual assault charge.
Matthew Tyler, 24, is expected to serve four to 15 years in prison after attorneys had come to an agreement that Tyler touched the victim sexually in three times one night without consent. The agreement “gets him to a 15-year maximum, which would be unachievable with conviction on sexual assault,” Dana Nevins, deputy state’s attorney, said during a change-of-plea hearing Tuesday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division. The maximum penalty for sexual assault is imprisonment for life.
The Vermont State Police received a report of an allegation in July 2019. According to an affidavit, the complainant described the victim as being “brutally raped” by Tyler in Jamaica, where he formerly lived.
Tyler said he’s been working on projects and attending 12-step recovery programs during his incarceration over the last few years. He was sentenced to four months to four years in prison in March 2021 for petty larceny, home improvement fraud, identity theft, possession of heroin, retail theft, burglary and unlawful mischief in Windsor County and Bennington County courts.
“I want to do my time and get out of prison for my children and my family as soon as possible,” Tyler said. “I’ve spent most of my 20s so far behind a correctional facility.”
Tyler “has been doing very well,” attorney Albert Fox said Tuesday of his client. “I’ve been very impressed.”
Judge Katherine Hayes said the Department of Corrections will provide a pre-sentence report then a sentencing hearing will be scheduled.