BRATTLEBORO — A 20-year-old Brattleboro man pleaded guilty last Friday to possession of child sex abuse images.
According to court documents, electronic devices seized from Nazareth Mimitz contained still images and videos of child sex abuse.
“Mimitz acknowledged possessing, sharing, and accessing [child sex abuse material],” states an affidavit filed in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
In addition, Mimitz had pictures of an underage female that were “surreptitiously captured without the female’s consent or knowledge.”
“Mimitz admitted to capturing the images in question,” state the court documents. “When asked if the female in question were aware of the images Mimitz said ‘I don’t think so.’”
Mimitz came to the attention of the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force through a tip from Kik, a messaging app, in early 2021. The task force also received information from Google about possible sex abuse images possessed by and shared by Mimitz.
“When shown and questioned about printed images (CSAM) recovered from his Google account, Mimitz recognized them and suggested they were all sourced from Google,” states the affidavit. “Upon further questioning as to what he was searching for and why he had them, Mimitz presented as nondescript, evasive, and nervous.”
The maximum penalty is five years in jail and a fine of not more than $10,000.
Mimitz’s attorney indicated the plea agreement will result in a deferred sentence.
In a typical deferred sentencing, if someone convicted of a crime abides by all conditions and fulfills certain obligations, such as satisfactorily engaging in treatment, a judge can dismiss the charges.
“This is a crime,” pointed out Judge Katherine Hayes, “even though the plea agreement does call for a sentence that at some point, relatively soon, will result in you having no record. For the next period of time, you certainly will have one and it’s going to have an impact on you and on various aspects of your life. Have you considered that in making your decision?”
“Very much, yes,” responded Mimitz.
Hayes ordered a pre-sentence investigation in advance of a sentencing hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.
Child sex abuse images depict the sexual abuse and exploitation of children.
“Not only do these images and videos document victims’ exploitation and abuse, but when these files are shared across the internet, child victims suffer re-victimization each time the image of their sexual abuse is viewed,” states the affidavit. “Many survivors say the distribution of their images impacts them differently than the hands-on abuse they suffered because the distribution never ends and the images are permanent.”