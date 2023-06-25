BRATTLEBORO — A local man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of sexual assault and lewd and lascivious behavior.
According to court documents, Cameron Morin, 26, assaulted a teenager in April in his apartment on Chestnut Street.
If found guilty of sexual assault, Morin could receive a sentence of three years to life. The lewd and lascivious charge carries a sentence of up to five years in jail.
According to information given to the Brattleboro Police Department, at the time of the alleged assault, Morin, a graduate of Leland & Grey High School, was working at Dunkin Donuts.
Morin's public defender, Dan Stevens, told the court Morin had most recently been living in a homeless shelter in Keene, N.H. According to court documents, Morin traveled to Brattleboro to turn himself in on the two charges.
During his arraignment in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, Judge Katherine Hayes released Morin without bail, but imposed conditions including he not come in contact with anyone under the age of 18.
In January 2019, when he was a corrections officer at Southern State Correctional Facility, Morin was accused of lewd and lascivious conduct and sexual exploitation of an inmate and bringing tobacco into the facility.
In November 2019, Morin pleaded guilty to the lewd and lascivious charge and no contest to the sexual exploitation charge.
Still pending is the charge of bringing contraband into the prison. He is scheduled to appear in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, on July 18.